About this Course

Course 3 of 7 in the
Patient Safety Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe approaches for selecting and scoping a patient safety or quality improvement project.

  • Compare and contrast QI/PI approaches: A3 Thinking, Design Thinking, and Translating Research into Practice (TRiP).

  • Create a project charter or A3 using SMART goals.

  • Explain the usage of several root cause identification tools in the course of running a project.

Skills you will gain

  • Project Management
  • Design Thinking
  • Quality Improvement
Course 3 of 7 in the
Patient Safety Specialization
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Project Selection Strategy and Tools You Can Use

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 67 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

A3 Thinking

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 57 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Translating Research Into Practice

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Design Thinking

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min)

About the Patient Safety Specialization

Patient Safety

