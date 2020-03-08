About this Course

2,904 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 7 in the
Patient Safety Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize the importance of planning for project sustainment.

  • Use the pre-mortem exercise to identify risks of project failure.

  • Design a change management plan that addresses technical and adaptive challenges.

  • Describe the 4E’s + 2 Model and its use to engage stakeholders.

Skills you will gain

  • Change Management
  • Project Planning
  • Staff Engagement
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 7 in the
Patient Safety Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

What Does Success Look Like?

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 58 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Conducting a Premortem

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 72 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Change Management 101

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 72 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Planning for Engagement Using the 4 E's + 2 Model

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 73 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DESIGNING FOR SUSTAINMENT: KEEPING IMPROVEMENT WORK ON TRACK (PATIENT SAFETY IV)

View all reviews

About the Patient Safety Specialization

Patient Safety

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder