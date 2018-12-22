About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
Patient Safety Specialization
Intermediate Level

No specific experience necessary.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe a minimum of four key events in the history of patient safety and quality improvement.

  • Define the key characteristics of high reliability organizations.

  • Explain the benefits of having strategies for both proactive and reactive systems thinking.

Skills you will gain

  • Patient Care
  • Systems Thinking
  • Quality Improvement
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The History of Patient Safety and Quality Improvement

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Definitions in Patient Safety and Quality Improvement: An Overview

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

High Reliability Organizing and Why it Matters

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Applying a Systems Lens to Healthcare

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min)

About the Patient Safety Specialization

Patient Safety

