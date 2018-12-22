In this course, you will be able develop a systems view for patient safety and quality improvement in healthcare. By then end of this course, you will be able to: 1) Describe a minimum of four key events in the history of patient safety and quality improvement, 2) define the key characteristics of high reliability organizations, and 3) explain the benefits of having strategies for both proactive and reactive systems thinking.
About this Course
No specific experience necessary.
What you will learn
Describe a minimum of four key events in the history of patient safety and quality improvement.
Define the key characteristics of high reliability organizations.
Explain the benefits of having strategies for both proactive and reactive systems thinking.
Skills you will gain
- Patient Care
- Systems Thinking
- Quality Improvement
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The History of Patient Safety and Quality Improvement
In this module, you will review the history of patient safety and quality improvement in healthcare. You will start with defining the scope of the problem of preventable harm in healthcare which leads into the history of the work that has been done to date that has helped to define, measure and improve preventable harm. You review three landmark reports to ensure you have a deep understanding of this work. At the end of this module, you will be able to: 1) identify a minimum of four key events in the history of patient safety an quality improvement, 2) describe the key characteristics of each of the three landmark patient safety publications and 3) summarize the impact of preventable harm on patients, communities and society.
Definitions in Patient Safety and Quality Improvement: An Overview
In this module, you will be reviewing several key terms and tools that are used in patient safety and quality improvement. This will allow you to begin to develop the common language used among patient safety and quality improvement experts and practitioners. By the end of this module you will be able to: 1) differentiate between the terms harm, hazard, error and risk within a patient safety and quality improvement framework, 2) describe how quality and safety overlap and how they are different and 3) differentiate between root cause analysis and a failure mode and effects analysis.
High Reliability Organizing and Why it Matters
In this module, you will learn the fundamental principles of high reliability organizing. At the end of this lesson, you will also be able to: 1) describe the socio-cultural characteristics of high reliability organizations (HROs), 2) compare and contrast healthcare with high reliability organizations and 3) identify three improvement tools for high reliability organizing.
Applying a Systems Lens to Healthcare
In this module, you will learn the basics of systems thinking and then apply these to a healthcare setting. At the end of this module, you will be able to 1) explain the basic components of a system, 2) differentiate first order problem solving and second order problem solving, 3) explain the benefits of having strategies for both proactive and reactive systems thinking.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.83%
- 4 stars13.70%
- 3 stars1.05%
- 2 stars0.16%
- 1 star0.24%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PATIENT SAFETY AND QUALITY IMPROVEMENT: DEVELOPING A SYSTEMS VIEW (PATIENT SAFETY I)
I work in this field and found all of the material, lectures and quiz material/testing to be exactly what a practitioner needs to focus on patient safety. Thank you!
This was an excellent course to provide anyone who works in a healthcare field with the skills to improve their entire organization and reduce preventable harm to patients.
A great, informative course. The downside is that some of the links to the readings in week one do not work, and so finding them on your own (and without a paywall) can be a bit difficult.
I really enjoyed the deliberate short videos covering specific topics. Really helped the learning process and for me to complete this course quickly and effectively.
About the Patient Safety Specialization
Preventable patient harms, including medical errors and healthcare-associated complications, are a global public health threat. Moreover, patients frequently do not receive treatments and interventions known to improve their outcomes. These shortcomings typically result not from individual clinicians’ mistakes, but from systemic problems -- communication breakdowns, poor teamwork, and poorly designed care processes, to name a few.
