DR
May 21, 2020
The assignment looked easy and simple at first. But when you started working on it and saw how it was being scored, it was way more comprehensive than I thought. Job well done to organising team!
M
Aug 18, 2020
This course is really helpful in planning the project. It will make you brainstorm yourself and you will eventually end up doing the project by yourself. It really boosted up my confidence.
By K.N. S•
May 28, 2018
Even though pretty much all the courses in the Patient Safety specialization are very informative and up to a certain level that you would expect, the grading system is as such that it depends on peer reviews. This means there is a lack of standard for grading and individuals might come across problems due to this. Especially when on a time limit consider this. Therefore, I find it definitely not worth paying for a subscription and certificate, just do the course a self study and safe yourself a headache!
By subhash S•
May 23, 2018
Fantastic course content. Marvellous mentors. Very grateful to both mentors and Coursera. I would recommend this course to every health at each level.
By Dr S A•
Jun 22, 2020
A balanced well arranged nicely presented course. This course should be attempted by all HCW. This is best learning course. Thanks to all presenters and managing body. It would been more fun if able to complete the courses on Android or IOS. Peer reviews of documentation and loading documents are not possible on mobile, windows needed to do so.
Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad
By Abdirahman A M•
Nov 22, 2020
I'm honestly happy to rate this course 5 star 'cos' is my favorite and which I always like to study once time and today Alxamdullilah ( thank you Allah S.w.t) to allow me to finish this course and others as earlier.
finally thankfully to my teachers those help me to success this course.
By Deusdenir d S M•
Dec 18, 2019
I am very grateful to both mentors and Coursera. I recommend this course to every health at each level. Excellent for putting in place problem-solving projects regarding Patient Safety. Gratitude for sharing.
By Nurul A•
May 22, 2020
The assignment looked easy and simple at first. But when you started working on it and saw how it was being scored, it was way more comprehensive than I thought. Job well done to organising team!
By Mekha E R•
Aug 19, 2020
This course is really helpful in planning the project. It will make you brainstorm yourself and you will eventually end up doing the project by yourself. It really boosted up my confidence.
By Isabel E R•
Nov 1, 2020
EXCELENTE APRENDIZAJE MUY EMOCIONADA CON TODO LO QUE ESTOY APRENDIENTO, TRABAJO EN UN HOSPITAL DE PRIMER NIVEL Y ESTOY APLICANDO LO APRENDIDO HASTA EL MOMENTO. GRACIAS-
By Nishadi U V•
Jun 9, 2018
Grate learning opportunity. I have learned how to initiate A3 project and design thinking very clearly. very clear simple videos. Thank you very much
By Kyaw z L•
Aug 25, 2020
This course is great. I have learn valuable things, especially A3 project planning.
By AmmarOmarKhdeir•
Aug 7, 2020
Great course helped me a lot to learn how to start A3 project
By Maria M M•
Oct 7, 2020
thank you for great and informative course
By Sandeep K•
Sep 12, 2018
Good Course for Quality Professionals!
By affan s r•
May 16, 2020
very interesting and knowledgeable
By JAMES B A•
Jan 1, 2019
Great course by all standards
By Dr F A•
Jul 8, 2020
Very useful module and pr
By Raneen A A A•
Sep 29, 2020
It's great course
By Kristopher C•
Dec 12, 2020
Peer reviewed grading isn't helpful.
By Meredith B•
Oct 12, 2018
In a couple of the video
By Aula•
May 17, 2020
Thank you so much
By Octavia G•
Dec 18, 2021
very fun learning experience would recommend this course
By asmaa f f k•
Jan 30, 2022
informative course
By Mona A A•
Jun 2, 2021
good