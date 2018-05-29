Chevron Left
Back to Planning a Patient Safety or Quality Improvement Project (Patient Safety III)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Planning a Patient Safety or Quality Improvement Project (Patient Safety III) by Johns Hopkins University

4.8
stars
131 ratings
23 reviews

About the Course

This course provides students with a set of tools and methodologies to plan and initiate a Problem Solving or Quality Improvement project. The first module presents methods for selecting, scoping and structuring a project before it is even initiated. It also introduces the project classifications of implementation and discovery. The second module describes the A3 problem solving methodology and the tool itself. Further in that same module, the student is shown tools to identify problems in flow, defects, and waste and to discover causes, brainstorm, and prioritize interventions. Module 3 shows a methodology within the implementation class. These methods are designed to overcome emotional and organizational barriers to translating evidence-based interventions into practice. The fourth and last module looks at one more way to approach improvement projects in the discovery class. These tools are specifically for new, out-of-the-box design thinking....

Top reviews

DR

May 21, 2020

The assignment looked easy and simple at first. But when you started working on it and saw how it was being scored, it was way more comprehensive than I thought. Job well done to organising team!

M

Aug 18, 2020

This course is really helpful in planning the project. It will make you brainstorm yourself and you will eventually end up doing the project by yourself. It really boosted up my confidence.

Filter by:

1 - 23 of 23 Reviews for Planning a Patient Safety or Quality Improvement Project (Patient Safety III)

By K.N. S

May 28, 2018

Even though pretty much all the courses in the Patient Safety specialization are very informative and up to a certain level that you would expect, the grading system is as such that it depends on peer reviews. This means there is a lack of standard for grading and individuals might come across problems due to this. Especially when on a time limit consider this. Therefore, I find it definitely not worth paying for a subscription and certificate, just do the course a self study and safe yourself a headache!

By subhash S

May 23, 2018

Fantastic course content. Marvellous mentors. Very grateful to both mentors and Coursera. I would recommend this course to every health at each level.

By Dr S A

Jun 22, 2020

A balanced well arranged nicely presented course. This course should be attempted by all HCW. This is best learning course. Thanks to all presenters and managing body. It would been more fun if able to complete the courses on Android or IOS. Peer reviews of documentation and loading documents are not possible on mobile, windows needed to do so.

Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad

By Abdirahman A M

Nov 22, 2020

I'm honestly happy to rate this course 5 star 'cos' is my favorite and which I always like to study once time and today Alxamdullilah ( thank you Allah S.w.t) to allow me to finish this course and others as earlier.

finally thankfully to my teachers those help me to success this course.

By Deusdenir d S M

Dec 18, 2019

I am very grateful to both mentors and Coursera. I recommend this course to every health at each level. Excellent for putting in place problem-solving projects regarding Patient Safety. Gratitude for sharing.

By Nurul A

May 22, 2020

The assignment looked easy and simple at first. But when you started working on it and saw how it was being scored, it was way more comprehensive than I thought. Job well done to organising team!

By Mekha E R

Aug 19, 2020

This course is really helpful in planning the project. It will make you brainstorm yourself and you will eventually end up doing the project by yourself. It really boosted up my confidence.

By Isabel E R

Nov 1, 2020

EXCELENTE APRENDIZAJE MUY EMOCIONADA CON TODO LO QUE ESTOY APRENDIENTO, TRABAJO EN UN HOSPITAL DE PRIMER NIVEL Y ESTOY APLICANDO LO APRENDIDO HASTA EL MOMENTO. GRACIAS-

By Nishadi U V

Jun 9, 2018

Grate learning opportunity. I have learned how to initiate A3 project and design thinking very clearly. very clear simple videos. Thank you very much

By Kyaw z L

Aug 25, 2020

This course is great. I have learn valuable things, especially A3 project planning.

By AmmarOmarKhdeir

Aug 7, 2020

Great course helped me a lot to learn how to start A3 project

By Maria M M

Oct 7, 2020

thank you for great and informative course

By Sandeep K

Sep 12, 2018

Good Course for Quality Professionals!

By affan s r

May 16, 2020

very interesting and knowledgeable

By JAMES B A

Jan 1, 2019

Great course by all standards

By Dr F A

Jul 8, 2020

Very useful module and pr

By Raneen A A A

Sep 29, 2020

It's great course

By Kristopher C

Dec 12, 2020

Peer reviewed grading isn't helpful.

By Meredith B

Oct 12, 2018

In a couple of the video

By Aula

May 17, 2020

Thank you so much

By Octavia G

Dec 18, 2021

very fun learning experience would recommend this course

By asmaa f f k

Jan 30, 2022

informative course

By Mona A A

Jun 2, 2021

good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder