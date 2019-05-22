Chevron Left
Implementing a Patient Safety or Quality Improvement Project (Patient Safety V) by Johns Hopkins University

About the Course

Now that you’ve carefully planned your patient safety and quality improvement project, the real work can begin. This course will introduce students to the unique challenges encountered when implementing, maintaining, and expanding a patient safety and quality initiative. Students will learn to apply lessons learned from the 4 E model and TRiP into developing specific aims for their QI project. Additionally, students will develop a plan to address the adaptive and technical challenges in their projects including whether their initiative needs to be submitted to an Institutional Review Board (IRB). Finally, students will develop plans to grow their local QI project into a system-wide project....

DA

Aug 14, 2020

I enjoyed attending the course and its presenters delivering the it. I am more confident and oriented about patient safety issues than ever before. Thanks to Coursera and the team of presenters.

NN

May 21, 2019

Excellent. One of the things that posed a problem in heparin prophylaxis was the introduction of several brands of LMWH in the nineties and the cost.

By Teresita C

Dec 28, 2020

I liked the content of this course - I think it was the best among the 7 courses on Patient Safety Specialization. I found the instructors very engaging and examples provided were very practical. On the downside though, it would be beneficial if feedback provided particularly for the Graded Assignments would be more constructive. I also encountered difficulties with grading my peers because I found some submissions not to be aligned to what was being asked - sometimes it was as simple as following instructions. It was also frustrating that course could not be completed because there were no submissions to review, which was obviously not the learner's fault. As for the discussion forum, most were just appeals to rate their submissions, which was really not helpful at all. I look forward to applying what I have learned to our setting.

By Scherine C

Sep 19, 2018

Very insightful course with three MCQ based assignments and one essay type assignment that helps you to delve deep in the realm of safety culture, and team management within a clinical setting. The drawbacks however is that there's a lack of activity in the forums and there's been no mentors attached to this course. This however might improve over time.

By Deusdenir d S M

Jul 9, 2020

Outstanding! I really enjoy in each curse more and more practice opportunities. Amazing didactic and professors. Thank you very much to share this kind of knowledge.

By subhash S

May 23, 2018

Fantastic course content and marvellous mentors. I am very grateful to both mentors and Coursera.

By Dr. S V

Jan 21, 2020

Insightful and provides practical learning

By Mufareh A

May 7, 2020

IT WAS NOT EASY COURSE BUT INTERESTING

By JAMES B A

Mar 6, 2020

Great course by all standards

By ABRAR A

May 19, 2022

excellent course

By Raneen A A A

Oct 1, 2020

Its great course

By DANIEL A

Nov 12, 2020

great platform

By maria c h

Jul 18, 2020

Excellent

By Mona A A

Jun 15, 2021

GOOD

By Nicole S

Nov 28, 2020

this course was a bit difficult for me....but i persevered

By Sandeep K

Sep 24, 2018

Good Insight !

By Michelle M

Aug 8, 2019

it took over 3 months for there to be enough peer assignments for me to grade and be able to finish this course (and 3 months of subscription costs). I did my work, but because there weren't other students also taking the course I was delayed in progressing (and charged $63 per month!)

