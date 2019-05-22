DA
Aug 14, 2020
I enjoyed attending the course and its presenters delivering the it. I am more confident and oriented about patient safety issues than ever before. Thanks to Coursera and the team of presenters.
NN
May 21, 2019
Excellent. One of the things that posed a problem in heparin prophylaxis was the introduction of several brands of LMWH in the nineties and the cost.
By Pillai N•
May 22, 2019
By Dr S A•
Aug 15, 2020
By Teresita C•
Dec 28, 2020
I liked the content of this course - I think it was the best among the 7 courses on Patient Safety Specialization. I found the instructors very engaging and examples provided were very practical. On the downside though, it would be beneficial if feedback provided particularly for the Graded Assignments would be more constructive. I also encountered difficulties with grading my peers because I found some submissions not to be aligned to what was being asked - sometimes it was as simple as following instructions. It was also frustrating that course could not be completed because there were no submissions to review, which was obviously not the learner's fault. As for the discussion forum, most were just appeals to rate their submissions, which was really not helpful at all. I look forward to applying what I have learned to our setting.
By Scherine C•
Sep 19, 2018
Very insightful course with three MCQ based assignments and one essay type assignment that helps you to delve deep in the realm of safety culture, and team management within a clinical setting. The drawbacks however is that there's a lack of activity in the forums and there's been no mentors attached to this course. This however might improve over time.
By Deusdenir d S M•
Jul 9, 2020
Outstanding! I really enjoy in each curse more and more practice opportunities. Amazing didactic and professors. Thank you very much to share this kind of knowledge.
By subhash S•
May 23, 2018
Fantastic course content and marvellous mentors. I am very grateful to both mentors and Coursera.
By Dr. S V•
Jan 21, 2020
Insightful and provides practical learning
By Mufareh A•
May 7, 2020
IT WAS NOT EASY COURSE BUT INTERESTING
By JAMES B A•
Mar 6, 2020
Great course by all standards
By ABRAR A•
May 19, 2022
excellent course
By Raneen A A A•
Oct 1, 2020
Its great course
By DANIEL A•
Nov 12, 2020
great platform
By maria c h•
Jul 18, 2020
Excellent
By Mona A A•
Jun 15, 2021
GOOD
By Nicole S•
Nov 28, 2020
this course was a bit difficult for me....but i persevered
By Sandeep K•
Sep 24, 2018
Good Insight !
By Michelle M•
Aug 8, 2019
it took over 3 months for there to be enough peer assignments for me to grade and be able to finish this course (and 3 months of subscription costs). I did my work, but because there weren't other students also taking the course I was delayed in progressing (and charged $63 per month!)