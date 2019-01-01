Dr. Dolansky is an Associate Professor at the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing, Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) and Senior Mentor in the Veterans Administration Quality Scholars program at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. Dr. Dolansky is Director of the QSEN Institute (Quality and Safety Education for Nurses). She has co-published two books on quality improvement education, co-authored several book chapters and articles, and was guest editor on a special quality improvement education issue in the
Journal of Quality Management in Health Care. She has taught the interdisciplinary course “Continual Improvement in Health Care” at CWRU for the past 10 years and was chair of the quality and safety task force at the school of nursing that integrated quality and safety into the undergraduate and graduate nursing curricula. She is co-director of the VA Transforming Primary Care program to implement and evaluate a longitudinal interdisciplinary curriculum for medical residents and nurse practitioner learners and is active on the CWRU Macy Interprofessional Education Grant for pre-licensure students. Extramural funding includes two NIH studies related to heart failure and self-management.