Shirley Moore, PhD, RN, FAAN, is the Edward J. and Louise Mellon Professor of Nursing and Associate Dean for Research, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Kent State University and master and PhD degrees from Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Moore has been a leader in health professions education addressing quality improvement for the past 20 years, having designed the first quality improvement course for health care professionals in training in 1994 at Case Western Reserve University. She has since edited and contributed to several books addressing quality improvement education for health professionals. Dr. Moore is past president of the Academy for Healthcare Improvement. She has provided leadership on six national projects addressing the design and test of interdisciplinary curricula on continuous quality improvement and she is currently co-Director of the VA Quality Scholars Program. Dr. Moore was a member of the leadership team of the national Quality and Safety Education for Nurses (QSEN) project and is on the leadership team of the QSEN Institute located at Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Moore has an active program of research in cardiovascular disease risk factor reduction in which she uses process improvement techniques for health behavior change. She is the Director of a National Institutes of Health-funded Center of Excellence in Self-Management Research. Dr. Moore is a fellow in the National Academies of Practice, the American Heart Association and the American Academy of Nursing.