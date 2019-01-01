Profile

Mamta K Singh, MD, MS

Physician Director of the Center of Excellence in Primary Care Education, Louis Stokes Cleveland VA; Associate Professor of Medicine, School of Medicine

    Dr. Mamta (Mimi) Singh is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University and has a primary appointment in the Division of General Internal Medicine at the Louis Stokes Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center where she is the Physician Director for the VA Center of Excellence in Primary Care Education (one of 5 sites in the nation). She also holds a secondary appointment in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Case Western Reserve University.
    Dr. Singh received her MD from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas and went on to complete her residency and chief residency at MetroHealth Medical Center/ Case Western Reserve University program. She completed a Masters in Health Services Research during her residency. Her academic interests include Quality Improvement and primary care education research, which led her to do postgraduate training as a VA Quality Scholar in Cleveland. Her work in QI education includes designing and implementing a comprehensive series of Quality and Patient Safety educational initiatives with a particular focus on developing assessment tools for the system based practice and practice based learning improvement competencies. She has worked to develop a systems based thinking instrument and has led a national initiative to improve the reliability of the current Quality Improvement Knowledge Assessment Tool (QIKAT) used to measure QI knowledge. This was just published (2014) in Academic Medicine.
    Recently her work in interprofessional curriculum development resulted in her being the Co Principal investigator on the Institute for Health Care Improvement/ Josiah Macy foundation’s Retooling for Health Care Quality project at Case Western Reserve University. Her work has been supported nationally by several funding agencies including the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Health Resource Service Administration, and the Macy Foundation.

    Take the Lead on Healthcare Quality Improvement

