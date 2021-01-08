By Simonov O•
Jan 8, 2021
It was a very difficult and stressful course. Despite the fact that the course was developed in a nursing school, it is extremely useful for doctors. The course covers issues of quality of care, systems thinking, process approach and project development. In order to successfully complete the course, you need to achieve 32 deadlines in 6 weeks! The course is an excellent addition to the "Patient Safety" specialization from the Johns Hopkins University. Thanks to the developers!
By Andrew D•
Mar 20, 2017
Course itself is a 4 star, pretty good. The service from Coursera a one star. An assignment was submitted by the deadline but was never reviewed. Course closed and they say I have to enroll in the next course. What a huge pain. Wont take Coursera classes again for certificate.
By Dr. R A•
Apr 4, 2017
wonderful learning experience
By Silvia•
Mar 13, 2017
Very well! I learnt a lot!
By Shaker A•
May 10, 2017
Improved QI knowledge
By BORIS M B•
Dec 30, 2019
useful! must have!
By Alejandro A G G•
Nov 1, 2018
very good
By Angelica M S•
May 7, 2017
The course itself is good, You learn a lot and very practical, Recommend to anyone trying to enhance their QI knowledge and trying to initiate QI initiative/project. However not many people enrolled at the time makes difficult for getting assignments graded on time and you are at the mercy of other students hopefully reviewing multiple students to hopefully review your classwork. May require multiple attempts at different class sessions to be able to get all assignment graded and earn certificate. As I struggled to get my assignments graded by others, I reviewed other students assignments I noticed many students on the same predicament.
By gabriel p k•
Mar 16, 2017
Since I started this course it has helped me to change my thinking and the way I am trying to find the solution to improve the working enviroment of my working place and the people I am working with.
I can rate this a a successfull course for any one.
what I missed from this course is the interaction between the lecturer and the people who are learning the course.W e have missed the taste of coaching.
Thank you
Gabriel Paul Kissima
Karatu,Arusha, Tanzania
By Felicitas A d C•
Apr 3, 2022
It would be worthwhile if the instructors provide feedback to the assignments. If only the students review the assignments, it feels like it's the blind leading the blind. We need the expert feedback of the course faculty for maximum learning.
By Harry C•
Nov 14, 2016
I have thoroughly enjoyed this course and feel it's content was very relevant. However, it felt outdated in some respects and at times a little hard to follow. But, well worthwhile for anyone in Healthcare!
By Christopher m•
Aug 31, 2018
Great experience. The step by step guidelines are vey helpful
By asmaa f f k•
Feb 17, 2022
hard but deserve
By Mohamed H E•
Dec 21, 2016
Excellent course
By Alla P•
Mar 7, 2018
This course is pretty boring sometimes that's why there is little motivation to do homework..(