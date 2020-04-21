About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Healthcare Organization Operations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Pharmacy Healthcare Organization Operations
  • Public Health and Wellness Healthcare Organization Operations
  • Medical Healthcare Organization Operations
  • Healthcare Administration
  • Dental Healthcare Organization Operations
Course 4 of 4 in the
Healthcare Organization Operations Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Lesson One: Definition of Quality and Quality Improvement in Healthcare Organizations

Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Lesson Two: Quality and Quality Improvement Measures in Healthcare Organizations

Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Lesson Three: Data Collection and Analysis Methodologies for Quality and Quality Improvement Measures in Healthcare Organizations

Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Lesson Four: Design a Healthcare Organization Quality Improvement Program

About the Healthcare Organization Operations Specialization

Healthcare Organization Operations

