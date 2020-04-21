Have you ever though that healthcare quality could be improved - either where you get health care treatment or where you delivery health care? Have you ever thought that there should be a way for you to determine the relative quality of your choices? Have you found yourself thinking that there should be a way for you to provide your view and input on the quality of healthcare organization? Or do you work in a healthcare organization and find yourself thinking that there must be better ways to continuously and systematically improve the quality of your healthcare organization? If you have, this course is for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Lesson One: Definition of Quality and Quality Improvement in Healthcare Organizations
This lesson provides an overview of the course as well as an overview of quality and quality improvement in healthcare organizations.
Lesson Two: Quality and Quality Improvement Measures in Healthcare Organizations
This lesson provides an overview of quality and quality improvement measures in healthcare organizations.
Lesson Three: Data Collection and Analysis Methodologies for Quality and Quality Improvement Measures in Healthcare Organizations
This lesson provides an overview of data collection and analysis methodologies for quality and quality improvement measures in healthcare organizations
Lesson Four: Design a Healthcare Organization Quality Improvement Program
This lesson is a synthesis of the course material to design a quality improvement program in a healthcare organization the way you would have things run in the best of all worlds.
The healthcare tetralogy specialization is intended for anyone interested in healthcare organization as practiced in the United States. A range of healthcare organizations are discussed (e.g., medical, dental, pharmaceutical, and public health). The specialization is particularly useful to anyone working in the healthcare industry who either has: 1) a developing interest in the issues important to the administration of healthcare organization operations; or 2) some expertise, but wishes an overview or refresher of the issues. However, those who do not work in the healthcare industry, but who interact with healthcare organizations of any type as patients/consumers will also find the specialization informative. Through the four courses in the specialization, you will cover many aspects of healthcare organization operations including the relationship between healthcare organizations and the health system as well as health care delivery, business process management, and quality improvement within healthcare organizations. Upon completion of the specialization, those who interact with healthcare organizations as patients/consumers will have a better understanding of the issues involved in the effective administration of healthcare organizations and operations. Those working in the healthcare industry, upon completion of the specialization, will be better able to contribute to the effective administration of the healthcare organization’s operations.
