Quality Improvement in Healthcare Organizations by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

4.7
stars
133 ratings
39 reviews

About the Course

Have you ever though that healthcare quality could be improved - either where you get health care treatment or where you delivery health care? Have you ever thought that there should be a way for you to determine the relative quality of your choices? Have you found yourself thinking that there should be a way for you to provide your view and input on the quality of healthcare organization? Or do you work in a healthcare organization and find yourself thinking that there must be better ways to continuously and systematically improve the quality of your healthcare organization? If you have, this course is for you. Course content includes an overview of quality and quality improvement programs, measures, and data in healthcare organizations. The course provides links to external sites to connect you to the larger "real world" of healthcare organization quality and quality improvement. The links also serve as resources you can take with you after you complete the course experience. And because everyone loves a road trip/field trip, there are also "virtual field trips" to the often hidden places of interest on the web. The course format is readings, videos, quizzes, and a project. The project requires you to synthesize course material to design a quality improvement program for a healthcare organization the way you would have things run in the best of all worlds. The design (submitted as an electronic spreadsheet) is an artifact of the course which you can circulate to colleagues or use as the basis for talks or presentations....

SB

Feb 8, 2021

THIS COURSE WAS SO KNOWLEDGEABLE AND VERY INFORMATIVE. I WOULD LIKE TO THANKS TO COURSERA FOR GIVING THIS PRECIOUS OPPORCHUNITY FOR INCREASE MY CREDIBILITY ONE STEP UP.

OE

Sep 18, 2020

Really enjoyed this course. Now better equipped for more participation in quality improvement projects in my organisation.

By Haroon M

May 1, 2020

Well structured course, providing a detailed overview of quality measurement in healthcare organisations.

By Stamatina K

Jul 14, 2020

The course is very well constructed and so interesting that keeps you always motivated for studying. I recommend this course for those who would like to again some knowledge in the Operations of Healthcare Organizations.

By Sara G

Aug 8, 2020

This specialization allow to update my training in the latest tendencies to improve healthcare organization dynamics. Thank you!

By Oloruntoba E

Sep 19, 2020

Really enjoyed this course. Now better equipped for more participation in quality improvement projects in my organisation.

By Erick G E A

Nov 23, 2020

It was an excellent way to improve my skills... thank you so much!!!

By Rishav

Apr 22, 2020

Since I started the course, I've put all my afford to it.

By Nazhar B Z

Jul 13, 2020

Detailed information on Quality Improvement.

By Abdulaziz M A

Jul 16, 2020

I learned a lot thank you

By nagaraj a s

Oct 15, 2020

Very Informative Course

By Emad N E A

Oct 21, 2019

very informative course

By Terri L M

Nov 24, 2020

It was a great class

By Mohammed S

May 8, 2019

excellent course.

By Wazir M

Oct 18, 2020

Excellent course

By Manny S

Nov 27, 2020

Amazing course!

By Anis C

Aug 29, 2020

Excellent

By Narender P

Jun 4, 2020

Very nice

By potti d

May 28, 2020

good one

By Pooja Y

May 18, 2020

its good

By Mona A A

Jul 3, 2020

good

By NASEER A

Jun 25, 2020

Very good course which provided all the basic information in a simple way which was very interesting and learning was fun.The assignment gives us a second chance for a review of entire course.Thank you.

By Shailendra s T

Oct 11, 2019

Very comprehensive and useful content, of this course, makes it a complete package for professionals who are looking to excel their skills in quality improvement in healthcare organizations

By Aswani J

Aug 13, 2020

The pdf notes are great and gives us detailed information

By Jorge L V

Oct 13, 2020

Very clear and I loved working with my peers

By Ilsung O

Jul 20, 2020

Nice course

By Siddhi R B

Feb 9, 2021

