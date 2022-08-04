About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Global Health Challenges and Governance Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • global
  • Evaluation
  • Human Migration
  • health system
  • right to health
Instructors

Offered by

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Welcome to Migration and Health

2 hours to complete
7 readings
Week
2
Week 2
8 hours to complete

An Introduction to Migration

8 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

The Health Impacts of Migration

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Migration and Health, Global Governance, and Policy Making

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings

About the Global Health Challenges and Governance Specialization

Global Health Challenges and Governance

