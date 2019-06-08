SK
Oct 11, 2019
This is the best course among all I've taken..\n\nThe instructor has presented the content precisely.\n\nI highly recommend to those who are looking to explore R in the field of health
LA
May 25, 2019
Was a very nicely done and clear course to build or re-build foundation for most common statistical concepts and an intro to using R via R-Studio for your work with them on the basics.
By Georgy M•
Jun 8, 2019
The course gives an introduction to basic statistics commonly used in medicine/public health. The key concepts are explained clearly and provide a good foundation. However, there are few lectures (mostly reading material) and many tests are "check yourself" ones. The course would benefit if current reading material was given in lectures (as it is mostly words) and the more advanced reading material was included with more formal/mathematical description of the concepts.
By SALVATORE D G•
Jun 12, 2020
This course started well, but when it had to dig into explaining statistical analysis or R codes it left the explanation to LOTS of reading material rather than videos. I could have just read a book of statistics rather than enrolling in this course.
By Fatemeh•
Apr 1, 2020
Not a very educational course all n all. Mostly for someone with previous knowledge on the matter.
By Lindsy R•
Dec 10, 2019
I expected much more work on R plus barely any of the syntax worked on my Mac.
By Dwayne R T•
Jan 5, 2021
The instructor videos are amazing- very relatable, applicable, and comprehensible! The principles are simplified as best as possible. This courses also good if you are very new to R.
By Indhu R•
May 16, 2019
Learned a lot! The structure of the course was very logical and manageable. Will be continuing with the rest of the courses in the Specialization.
By Vishakh U•
Sep 22, 2019
Could be way better. AP level statistics should be recommended before starting this course.
By Han C•
Dec 5, 2019
I like this professor. His interesting teaching style is like Professor Attenborough you see on BBC Earth. He will bring up an issue and give you just enough information so that I can go about researching this on Google, Youtube, and other lectures on Coursera. He is good for professionals not liking a rigid educational format.
By Liva A•
May 26, 2019
By Sandeep K•
Oct 12, 2019
By Sajith S•
Mar 15, 2020
Brilliant!! Simply brilliant. Alex is superb. You cant understand statistics better anywhere in the world other than this course. This is an essential course for anyone into clinical research or anyone doing their Phd's in Biological sciences or having an interest in science journalism. I urge all of you to take this course. This is more than an introduction to statistics.
Thanks Alex!! You are great at teaching& communicating statistics. Hope to meet up with you someday. Take care and I am going forward with the entire specialization.
By Rashidul H•
May 5, 2019
I will definitely recommend anyone to undergo the materials provided from Imperial faculty to hone statistical reasoning skill and enhance problem solving capacity. Indeed a organized and effective course after a bit long time.
By Shubham J S•
Jun 26, 2019
I found this data very interesting and useful learnt very new sets of skills and will carry on in this topic.
By Dean P•
Jul 7, 2019
This was a great introduction. to statistics in public health. Thanks!
By Luis A M G•
Sep 1, 2019
This course has a great content. R programming is a excellent tool for analyze data in public health. Each one of the videos is excellent to understand the conceptual framework and eventually apply those knowledges in R language.
By Ikenna M•
Dec 29, 2019
This course is amazing for candidates looking to gain a fundamental understanding of Public Health Research. The videos are very educative and the assignments are crucial to having a firm grasp of the topics that are taught.
By Neelam I•
Sep 29, 2019
Fantastic resource for novices and people with bit more statistical experience (like myself). Really enjoyable and moves at a really good pace. I learnt a lot and was able to refine my statistical skills
By Rebecca E•
Aug 14, 2020
Excellent course with really good teaching. Felt like it developed a good grounding in the basic topics. Would recommend having a little R experience prior to taking this course.
By Anusha B•
Mar 16, 2020
Insightful, concise and made highly easy to understand thanks to the great instructor! Things I learned here have been utilized in both my academic and my professional pursuits.
By Pippa D•
Sep 2, 2020
An enjoyable course in Stats for complete beginners. It is a good mix of videos, exercises and quizes that kept my interest up. I shall go on to the next module in this course.
By Pau G•
Feb 17, 2020
A good introduction to the statistical thinking in order to clarify some basic but esential concepts as: research question, hypothesis, etc
By Sergio P•
Sep 14, 2019
The teacher is great, the classes are clear and the readings are understandable. A MUST HAVE if you want to learn Public Health.
By Jeba M•
Jul 19, 2019
Really explanatory.. assignments, discussion prompts made me think and clarified important concepts.
By Seungyeon J•
Oct 7, 2019
Very easy to understand the basic statistics and know how to use R.
Value for money.
Many Thanks!!!
By Jose L V V•
Aug 30, 2019
the course is very good both in theory and practice with programming in R to public health