About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Biostatistics in Public Health Specialization
Beginner Level

The recommended math prerequisite is up through and including basic algebra including logarithms and the equation of a line.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use statistical methods to analyze sampling distribution

  • Estimate and interpret 95% confidence intervals for single samples

  • Estimate and interpret 95% confidence intervals for two populations

  • Estimate and interpret p values for hypothesis testing

Skills you will gain

  • Confidence Interval
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
  • p values
  • sampling
Course 2 of 4 in the
Biostatistics in Public Health Specialization
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Sampling Distributions and Standard Errors

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Confidence Intervals for Single Population Parameters

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Confidence Intervals for Population Comparison Measures

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 121 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Two-Group Hypothesis Testing: The General Concept and Comparing Means

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 95 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Hypothesis Testing (Comparing Proportions and Incidence Rates Between Two Populations) & Extended Hypothesis Testing

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 138 min)
2 hours to complete

Project

2 hours to complete
1 reading

About the Biostatistics in Public Health Specialization

Biostatistics in Public Health

