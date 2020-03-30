Biostatistics is an essential skill for every public health researcher because it provides a set of precise methods for extracting meaningful conclusions from data. In this second course of the Biostatistics in Public Health Specialization, you'll learn to evaluate sample variability and apply statistical hypothesis testing methods. Along the way, you'll perform calculations and interpret real-world data from the published scientific literature. Topics include sample statistics, the central limit theorem, confidence intervals, hypothesis testing, and p values.
The recommended math prerequisite is up through and including basic algebra including logarithms and the equation of a line.
Use statistical methods to analyze sampling distribution
Estimate and interpret 95% confidence intervals for single samples
Estimate and interpret 95% confidence intervals for two populations
Estimate and interpret p values for hypothesis testing
- Confidence Interval
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
- p values
- sampling
Johns Hopkins University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Sampling Distributions and Standard Errors
Within module one, you will learn about sample statistics, sampling distribution, and the central limit theorem. You will have the opportunity to test your knowledge with a practice quiz and, then, apply what you learned to the graded quiz.
Confidence Intervals for Single Population Parameters
Module two builds upon previous materials to discuss confidence intervals, the need for ample sizes of data, and ways to get around the need for ample sizes of data. The practice quiz helps you prepare for the graded quiz.
Confidence Intervals for Population Comparison Measures
Within module three, confidence intervals are discussed at length and ratios are discussed again. Aside from the lectures, you will also be completing a practice quiz and graded quiz.
Two-Group Hypothesis Testing: The General Concept and Comparing Means
Within module four, you will look at statistical hypothesis tests, confidence intervals, and p-value. There is a practice quiz to prepare you for the graded quiz.
Hypothesis Testing (Comparing Proportions and Incidence Rates Between Two Populations) & Extended Hypothesis Testing
Project
During this module, you get the chance to demonstrate what you've learned by putting yourself in the shoes of biostatistical consultant on two different studies, one about asthma medication and the other about self-administration of injectable contraception. The two research teams have asked you to help them interpret previously published results in order to inform the planning of their own studies. If you've already taken the Summarization and Measurement course, then this scenario will be familiar.
Great overview of basic hypothesis testing for means, proportions, and survival curves. Only additional thing that would be nice was a deeper review of the code involved in R.
You have to use outside sources and practice questions to really understand the material. This course makes you think and demands that you know the information. It was a great class. Thank you.
Very well-organized course. Easy to understand. I also enjoyed solving Formative and Summative Quizzes and enjoyed answering to Project Questions.
I love the way how the Instructor builds on previous course. very simple and conceptual explanation of the concepts.
This specialization is intended for public health and healthcare professionals, researchers, data analysts, social workers, and others who need a comprehensive concepts-centric biostatistics primer. Those who complete the specialization will be able to read and respond to the scientific literature, including the Methods and Results sections, in public health, medicine, biological science, and related fields. Successful learners will also be prepared to participate as part of a research team.
