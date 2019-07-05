About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Biostatistics in Public Health Specialization
Beginner Level

The recommended math prerequisite is up through and including basic algebra including logarithms and the equation of a line.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Calculate continuous data measures

  • Interpret data visualizations

  • Analyze binary data

  • Analyze time to event data

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Normal Distribution
  • summary measures
  • binary data
Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

The Role of Statistics in Public Health Research

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 64 min)
4 hours to complete

Continuous Data Measures

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 88 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Normal Distribution

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 75 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Binary Data

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Dealing with the Element of Time

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 85 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Course Project

2 hours to complete
2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SUMMARY STATISTICS IN PUBLIC HEALTH

About the Biostatistics in Public Health Specialization

Biostatistics in Public Health

