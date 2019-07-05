Biostatistics is the application of statistical reasoning to the life sciences, and it is the key to unlocking the data gathered by researchers and the evidence presented in the scientific literature. In this course, we'll focus on the use of statistical measurement methods within the world of public health research. Along the way, you'll be introduced to a variety of methods and measures, and you'll practice interpreting data and performing calculations on real data from published studies. Topics include summary measures, visual displays, continuous data, sample size, the normal distribution, binary data, the element of time, and the Kaplan-Meir curve.
The recommended math prerequisite is up through and including basic algebra including logarithms and the equation of a line.
Calculate continuous data measures
Interpret data visualizations
Analyze binary data
Analyze time to event data
- Statistics
- Normal Distribution
- summary measures
- binary data
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
The Role of Statistics in Public Health Research
Within this learning module, you will learn how statistics are used within public heath research. Topics covered include study design types, data types, and data summarization. You will complete a practice quiz before completing a graded quiz.
Continuous Data Measures
Module two involves several lectures, a practice quiz and a graded quiz. Topics include summary statistics, visual displays, role of sample size, and continuous data.
The Normal Distribution
The focus of this module is on normal distribution. Topics covered include defining the standard normal distribution, and application of principles of normal distribution to sample data. There is a practice quiz where you can test your knowledge before completing the graded quiz.
Binary Data
Module four covers binary data and its significance. In addition to lectures, you will complete a practice quiz and a graded quiz.
Dealing with the Element of Time
In module five, you will explore how time is defined and studied in relation to data and learn about the Kaplan-Meir curve. In addition to a practice quiz, you will complete a graded quiz and project.
Course Project
During this module, you get the chance to demonstrate what you've learned by putting yourself in the shoes of biostatistical consultant on two different studies, one about asthma medication and the other about self-administration of injectable contraception. The two research teams have asked you to help them interpret previously published results in order to inform the planning of their own studies.
Great course. The lecturer makes things so easy to understand. I love that there are additional examples available. I will definitely recommend this course to everyone in healthcare
The course is extremely well structured. The content is amazing, additional examples at the end of each lection are such an asset. I'm so happy that I took this course!
I am grateful for having the oppurtunity to access and learn from Dr John McGready. He was instrumental in helping me relate seemingly arbitrary mathematical constructs to real life
Excellent explanations and interesting quizzes. I really enjoyed the final project. There was some echo throughout the lectures which was somewhat distracting, but that's minor. Thank you very much!
About the Biostatistics in Public Health Specialization
This specialization is intended for public health and healthcare professionals, researchers, data analysts, social workers, and others who need a comprehensive concepts-centric biostatistics primer. Those who complete the specialization will be able to read and respond to the scientific literature, including the Methods and Results sections, in public health, medicine, biological science, and related fields. Successful learners will also be prepared to participate as part of a research team.
