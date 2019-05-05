AB
Apr 23, 2020
I am glad to learn a lot of terms in statistics and how to use and interpret them in the context of Public Health researches. The Instructor provided enough examples to understand the lessons better.
AA
Jan 10, 2021
This is a good and enticing introduction for the rest of the Coursera Specialization where it belongs. For added value, consider taking this course with a biostatistics textbook for better retention.
By Anthony C•
May 5, 2019
Instructor is dry, audio recordings are poor. The instructor reads off the power point way too much, doesn't simplify in a way that encourages creativity or out of the box thinking. For JHU I am very surprised - it didn't feel any different from stats work I have done in class at Purdue.
By Daniel Y T Y•
Apr 28, 2019
Easy to understand, explains normally difficult concepts very well, engaging project quizzes
By June K•
Jul 3, 2020
This course was amazing in many ways. Prof John explains each concept in a simple manner and his explanation was very intuitive. This is a great intro for anyone who wants to learn how stats is being used in public health (and how purposeful it is). He uses many examples conducted in real clinical research. This is not an ordinal stats course; but rather, stats for public health (literally)! Thank you so much for the great course, I will keep learning.
By Daniel C•
May 10, 2019
This is a wonderful course on summary statistics! I have encountered some of these statistical methods during my degree, but the mechanism behind how they work was always skipped. John McGready, our amazing instructor, delivers well and uses interesting studies as examples. I would highly recommend this course if you want to further your statistics and understand scientific and public health literature rather than just take the numbers for granted.
By Emma C•
Sep 23, 2020
I found this course really useful. It actually made you do work and it wasn't necessarily easy to pass the end of module content, which I feel made the course so much more valuable. Highly recommend.
By Elizabeth L•
Feb 24, 2019
I appreciated the content of this course. It is presently appropriately, at a good pace, with useful explanations. I like being able to pause the video to take notes about the slides and then restart the video listen to the professor explain them. Everything is not flawless (there are a few typos in the quizzes and occasional errors in the slides), but it is on par to what would be experienced in a classroom setting. Being able to understand differences regarding numbers of standard deviations, odds ratios, relative risks, incidence rates, and incidence rate ratios is very useful in my work --- and this course fit the bill for presenting the information straightforwardly and clearly without the professor making assumptions about my previous knowledge. The use of the Additional Examples videos helps to solidify the application of the concepts. Highly recommended!
By Francisco G C N•
Apr 12, 2019
Este primer curso del programa especializado me parece simplemente fundamental en la formación de todo profesional de salud, teniendo en cuenta que el 90% o más del material que se utiliza en la práctica diaria está relacionado con el proceso de Medicina Basada en Evidencias. Realmente recomiendo este curso.
By Scott F•
May 14, 2020
This was a very challenging course. It was excellent because it made every example how it would be applied to the workplace. It definitely makes you think and seek practice scenarios to improve your understanding and skills.
By Priya S•
Apr 26, 2020
I enjoyed and learnt a lot from the course. Dr. McGready is an excellent teacher. His style of going over the material in great detail helped me understand the concepts well. Thank you Dr. McGready!
By Mike M•
Oct 16, 2019
I thought this was a great introduction to the subject matter. The videos themselves had a few post-production edits and the handwriting by the professor was sometimes difficult to read which is why I didn't give 5 stars. I would recommend this course to anyone looking to start learning about public health statistics.
By Sara K•
Apr 4, 2020
This course was easy to understand. It facilitated the understanding of many concepts.. I just wish that there would be an explanation of the questions in the quizez, specially those that we dont answer right! Thank you
By Marion S•
Jul 27, 2019
The lectures were easy to understand and very practical. The use of various types of examples was very useful in being able to apply very complex mathematical calculations in understanding outcomes and conclusions. I have always struggled with statistics and anything remotely related with numbers and figures. I am happy to have found this course!
By Michael B•
Apr 16, 2020
Excellent course with step by step explanations and examples how summary statistics may be used in public health. If you are new to statistics this will be a great course to follow but even for those already acquainted with mean, standard deviation and such, but not with specific applications to public health, it is still valuable.
By Sampoorna R•
Mar 23, 2020
Some basic and important concepts in medical statistics explained with interesting real-world published data. This is a good refresher course for biostatistics, but if you are new to this field, working with a textbook as you go through the lectures will give you a better grounding.
By Balaji A•
Apr 28, 2020
Amazing explanations with examples in lectures
The Lecture series by Dr. John was really awesome
The assessment methods and the difficulty levels of the MCQs and the assignments with an end course project was very nice.
Really interested in joining next level prog in statistics.
By Bethel F•
May 19, 2020
I really loved the course because it was one of the most clearly presented and well reviewed lecture. It did consolidate my knowledge and i am really grateful. The questions are also fairly discussed in the forum. It gives you more motivation to dig further into the course.
By Nancy Z•
Mar 26, 2019
Excellent course, very succinct and easy to understand, the professor is fantastic! I was going to just take this class and now I am enrolled in the specialization, some professors are so good that make you wanna learn more, thank you.
By Ariane M S•
Dec 2, 2019
The best biostatistics course I have ever done. Prof. John is incredible and he gives lots of examples with real world data (and real world problems) this makes everything much easier to grasp! Thank you for the amazing course!
By Mark S•
Feb 24, 2019
Absolutely fantastic explanation of some basic concepts in statistics that I thought previously that I had a solid understanding of. I will definitely look for additional classes taught by Dr. McGready.
By Roosevelt A•
Apr 28, 2019
This is a well structured content. The course is presented in the most simplest form to accommodate complete novices. I found it very educative, practical and lucidly intense.
By Aïcha D D•
Aug 20, 2019
The instructor is very well-spoken and the course material is explained very clearly. The additional example videos are also great if you need to further your understanding.
By huaqin p•
Feb 13, 2019
Dr. McGready did an excellent job putting abstract statistical terms and methods in plain languages (with good examples). I find this course very helpful!
By Ayush B•
Mar 23, 2019
Excellent teaching and good examples which help in manipulating and visualizing huge data samples . Good course which i recommend for everyone.
By Konstantin G•
Feb 26, 2019
Great course for an introduction into the literally limitless possibilities of interpretation of population data.
By Alexander•
Oct 25, 2019
basics, but great for refreshing; also some new insights I have not learned before.