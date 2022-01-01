- Statistics
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
- variability
- regression
- Normal Distribution
- summary measures
- binary data
- Confidence Interval
- p values
- sampling
- P-Value
- Proportional Hazards Model
Biostatistics in Public Health Specialization
Build Statistical Skills for Biological Sciences. Master the tools and methods you need to analyze, interpret, and communicate biostatistical data.
Offered By
What you will learn
Calculate summary statistics from public health and biomedical data
Interpret written and visual presentations of statistical data
Evaluate and interpret results of various regression methods
Choose the most appropriate statistical method to answer your research question
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In each course, learners will assume the role of a biostatistical consultant helping research teams review and interpret the published scientific literature. Throughout the specializations, learners will return to two important studies, one on asthma medication and another on injectable contraception, to answer the researchers' questions about the published statistical methods and results.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Summary Statistics in Public Health
Biostatistics is the application of statistical reasoning to the life sciences, and it is the key to unlocking the data gathered by researchers and the evidence presented in the scientific literature. In this course, we'll focus on the use of statistical measurement methods within the world of public health research. Along the way, you'll be introduced to a variety of methods and measures, and you'll practice interpreting data and performing calculations on real data from published studies. Topics include summary measures, visual displays, continuous data, sample size, the normal distribution, binary data, the element of time, and the Kaplan-Meir curve.
Hypothesis Testing in Public Health
Biostatistics is an essential skill for every public health researcher because it provides a set of precise methods for extracting meaningful conclusions from data. In this second course of the Biostatistics in Public Health Specialization, you'll learn to evaluate sample variability and apply statistical hypothesis testing methods. Along the way, you'll perform calculations and interpret real-world data from the published scientific literature. Topics include sample statistics, the central limit theorem, confidence intervals, hypothesis testing, and p values.
Simple Regression Analysis in Public Health
Biostatistics is the application of statistical reasoning to the life sciences, and it's the key to unlocking the data gathered by researchers and the evidence presented in the scientific public health literature. In this course, we'll focus on the use of simple regression methods to determine the relationship between an outcome of interest and a single predictor via a linear equation. Along the way, you'll be introduced to a variety of methods, and you'll practice interpreting data and performing calculations on real data from published studies. Topics include logistic regression, confidence intervals, p-values, Cox regression, confounding, adjustment, and effect modification.
Multiple Regression Analysis in Public Health
Biostatistics is the application of statistical reasoning to the life sciences, and it's the key to unlocking the data gathered by researchers and the evidence presented in the scientific public health literature. In this course, you'll extend simple regression to the prediction of a single outcome of interest on the basis of multiple variables. Along the way, you'll be introduced to a variety of methods, and you'll practice interpreting data and performing calculations on real data from published studies. Topics include multiple logistic regression, the Spline approach, confidence intervals, p-values, multiple Cox regression, adjustment, and effect modification.
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.