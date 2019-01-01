Profile

John McGready, PhD, MS

Associate Scientist, Biostatistics

Bio

Since joining the faculty at Hopkins, Dr. McGready has split his time between research collaborations and statistical education. He is the primary instructor for “Statistical Reasoning in Public Health I and II" taught both on campus, and on line, and an instructor for “Statistical Methods in Public Health III " . He is the co-creator and instructor of intensive data analysis workshops offered in the School's Summer Institute of Epidemiology and Biostatistics.Dr. McGready is also actively involved collaborative research. His efforts include/have included collaborations with Department of Health Policy and Management at Johns Hopkins, the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Anne Arundel County Medical Center, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, and Johns Hopkins Healthcare.Dr. McGready's research interests include:

  • statistical education
  • small sample properties of both classical and computer driven methods of estimation and inference
  • applications of advanced semi-parametric smoothing techniques to anthropomorphic data
  • exploring unanswered questions from first principles of statistics
  • rectifying differences in interpretation and estimates between mixed effects and GEE approaches to analyzing longitudinal data

In 2001, 2004, 2008 and 2012, Dr. McGready was awarded a Golden Apple Award for excellence in teaching by the on-site student body. In 2001 and 2005 he received the Teaching Award for Excellence in Distance Education, as voted upon by distance education students. In 2010 he received the ASPH/Pfizer Early Career Award for Teaching Excellence, and the Outstanding Teacher Award given by the Teaching Statistics in Health Sciences section of the American Statistical Association.Prior to coming to Hopkins, Dr. McGready served as a quantitative policy analyst, focusing on criminal justice policy in the United States (federal and state levels). Previously, Dr. McGready also taught high-school-level math in Washington, D.C., and worked as a health care data analyst for Healthcare Investment Analysts (now HCIA/Sachs).

Courses

Hypothesis Testing in Public Health

Multiple Regression Analysis in Public Health

Summary Statistics in Public Health

Simple Regression Analysis in Public Health

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder