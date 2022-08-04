About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Management
  • data-informed decision making
  • Strategic Thinking
  • Systems Thinking
  • Data Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Northeastern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Overview of Statistics and Business Analytics

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 14 readings, 6 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Medical Outcomes Measurements

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Physician Performance Metrics

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

People and Organizations

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder