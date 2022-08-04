This course is best suited for individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector may also be interested in this course.
Healthcare Analytics EssentialsNortheastern University
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Data Management
- data-informed decision making
- Strategic Thinking
- Systems Thinking
- Data Analysis
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Overview of Statistics and Business Analytics
2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 14 readings, 6 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Medical Outcomes Measurements
4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Physician Performance Metrics
4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
3 hours to complete
People and Organizations
3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
