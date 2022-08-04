Learner Reviews & Feedback for Healthcare Analytics Essentials by Northeastern University
About the Course
This course is best suited for individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector may also be interested in this course.
In this course, you will have an opportunity to examine topics related to data-driven decision making in healthcare. You will be asked to consider both the patient and provider perspective and their contributions to improving the quality of care provided. Through the readings, the application of the analytical tools, and the concepts and principles in this course, you will have a more comprehensive understanding of the complexity of healthcare delivery organizations and how they affect patient care delivery and ultimately patient medical outcomes.
This course provides you the opportunity to:
~ Describe how healthcare business analytics fits into the data science and business disciplines
~ Identify key current issues in analytics and data science
~ Describe how business analytics integrates with business strategy...