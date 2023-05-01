This course is the continuation of Healthcare Analytics Essentials . If you have not yet taken the Healthcare Analytics Essentials course, it is recommended that you complete that course prior to this course. The foundational knowledge to support the project are carried through in this deeper dive into using healthcare analytics in management and administration.
Analytics in Healthcare Management and Administration
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module you will learn about how business analytics can improve the health organization performance, including the common tools used to identify causes of problems that affect patient quality, the incidence and impact of adverse events, and the application of process mapping to help identify areas for bottlenecks and delays in patient care or patient flow.
In this module you will learn about the components of care continuity, the strategies used to achieve continuity, the characteristics of patient-centeredness, the programs in place for improving the structure of continuity and patient centeredness, and the opportunities to extend patient care beyond the hospital and the clinician’s office.
In this module, you will learn about the structure and value of the randomized controlled trial, the need for decision making at the individual level and for new kinds of data and evidence to support this type of decision-making, the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to help move toward personalized healthcare, and the importance of choosing outcomes of value to the patient.
In this module you will learn about the concepts of a system, the 6Cs of systemness, the principles of system design, the five common properties of complex systems and the framework to create change.
