Analytics in Healthcare Management and Administration
Martin Kohn

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module you will learn about how business analytics can improve the health organization performance, including the common tools used to identify causes of problems that affect patient quality, the incidence and impact of adverse events, and the application of process mapping to help identify areas for bottlenecks and delays in patient care or patient flow.

In this module you will learn about the components of care continuity, the strategies used to achieve continuity, the characteristics of patient-centeredness, the programs in place for improving the structure of continuity and patient centeredness, and the opportunities to extend patient care beyond the hospital and the clinician’s office.

In this module, you will learn about the structure and value of the randomized controlled trial, the need for decision making at the individual level and for new kinds of data and evidence to support this type of decision-making, the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to help move toward personalized healthcare, and the importance of choosing outcomes of value to the patient.

In this module you will learn about the concepts of a system, the 6Cs of systemness, the principles of system design, the five common properties of complex systems and the framework to create change.

Martin Kohn
