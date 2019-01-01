Profile

Ewout W. Steyerberg

Professor of Clinical Biostatistics and Medical Decision Making

Bio

My scientific career has been devoted to the art and science of prediction modeling. My personal mission is to have prediction models support medical decision-making. As a student, I did a traineeship and supported teaching activities at the Medical Statistics group in 1990; now, I’m privileged to lead the Department of Bio Medical Data Science as a chair since 2017, where the Medical Statistics group is a part of. Before moving back to Leiden, I have worked for 25 years at Erasmus MC, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, where I focused on the development, validation and updating of prediction models with a group of researchers interested in Public health and Medical Decision Making.

Courses

Population Health: Predictive Analytics

Placeholder