David van Klaveren

    I am an assistant professor in the Department of Public Health of Erasmus MC in Rotterdam. My career ambition is to empower Precision Medicine – the tailoring of medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient, resulting in better health outcomes and expense savings. Hereto, I improve the derivation and validation of prediction models that guide individualized decisions on treatment and prevention. Based on my strong mathematical background, I have developed, and will continue to develop new guidance on modelling techniques, model performance measures, and data usage. I received the Young Investigator Award from the Journal of Clinical Epidemiology in 2015 and a cum laude PhD degree from Erasmus MC in 2017. Before returning to Erasmus MC I was an assistant professor in the Biomedical Data Sciences department of LUMC. Since 2015, I am a visiting scholar at the Predictive Analytics and Comparative Effectiveness Center of Tufts Medical Center in Boston. I have been associate editor of BMC Medical Informatics and Decision Making and I am now associate editor of BMC Diagnostic and Prognostic Research.

    Courses

    Population Health: Predictive Analytics

