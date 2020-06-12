PP
Sep 13, 2020
Provide lots of useful tips for practical deployment of predictive analytics and also some brief theoretical background. A very well presented course.
TS
Jan 4, 2021
Helpful course for the ones wanting to discover and understand how predictive analytics can help you in approaching health-related issues.
By Utibe S E•
Jun 11, 2020
Great content!
By Sergio U•
Oct 4, 2020
Great course. It goes from the basics and gradually introduces new concepts. At the beginning of the statistical part, certain knowledge is assumed, especially of regression. I took this course to be able to study the Clinical Prediction Models textbook in detail and I feel that I learned the basic vocabulary and key terms to be able to start studying. Professor Steyerberg's videos and explanations are clear, short, and direct and the effort to simplify a complex subject is appreciated. It is a fully recommended course especially now that many articles with predictive models have begun to appear, many of which lack the essential methodological elements discussed in this course.
By Dwayne R T•
Feb 8, 2021
The course was quite detailed; it covered a wide range of topics within the shortest possible time-span. The instructors provided a surplus of study and practice material and suggestions. Thoroughly enjoyed the content as it is quite relevant to my current work as a PhD student.
By PC•
Sep 14, 2020
Provide lots of useful tips for practical deployment of predictive analytics and also some brief theoretical background. A very well presented course.
By Thomas S•
Jan 5, 2021
Helpful course for the ones wanting to discover and understand how predictive analytics can help you in approaching health-related issues.
By Willem G•
Oct 27, 2020
Truly one of few MOOCS that is challenging, providing useful knowledge and instruction.
By Tohaku•
Feb 12, 2021
A great overview of predictive analytics applied to clinical settings.
By Fadi G•
Jan 7, 2021
Very Challenging and instructive enjoyed it thank you
By Phil Y•
Jan 2, 2022
There is a Lot of concepts! It needs more hand-on practice and more indept discussion. I think the class should be extended for 2-3 more weeks to better enhance students' skills and understanding of the complex topics.
By Melissa M•
Jan 25, 2022
Although it is called Population Health, the content is geared towards clinical professionals or academics.