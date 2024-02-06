Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Write Smarter with Overleaf and LaTeX
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Write Smarter with Overleaf and LaTeX

Taught in English

Carrie Wright, PhD
Elizabeth Humphries, PhD

Instructors: Carrie Wright, PhD

Beginner level

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
February 2024

14 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

This module provides a general overview of LaTex and Overleaf, how it can be used in collaborative scientific writing, and what the benefits are to using this tool for collaborations in fields like statistics and computer science. It will walk through the steps of getting started with a template on Overleaf.

3 videos4 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module provides many of the common commands needed to get started using LaTex to create headings, create comments, and start and end elements within the text. You will also get to know additional elements including how to add figures and images to documents, add references and citations, add tables, and create internal links back to a figure, table, or section.

2 videos4 readings4 assignments

This module offers more details on the additional support offered by Overleaf. It helps users recognize issues and provides guidance on seeking assistance. It also discusses ways in which you can collaborate with others on Overleaf.

3 videos9 readings6 assignments1 discussion prompt

Carrie Wright, PhD
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
5 Courses1,268 learners

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

