This course will introduce you to LaTeX, a document preparation system for creating highly customized formatted documents and Overleaf, a tool that makes writing with LaTeX much easier. LaTeX and Overleaf are particularly useful for scientific researchers who may want to write scientific manuscripts and be able to reformat the manuscript easily for different scientific journals.
Write Smarter with Overleaf and LaTeX
February 2024
There are 3 modules in this course
This module provides a general overview of LaTex and Overleaf, how it can be used in collaborative scientific writing, and what the benefits are to using this tool for collaborations in fields like statistics and computer science. It will walk through the steps of getting started with a template on Overleaf.
3 videos4 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module provides many of the common commands needed to get started using LaTex to create headings, create comments, and start and end elements within the text. You will also get to know additional elements including how to add figures and images to documents, add references and citations, add tables, and create internal links back to a figure, table, or section.
2 videos4 readings4 assignments
This module offers more details on the additional support offered by Overleaf. It helps users recognize issues and provides guidance on seeking assistance. It also discusses ways in which you can collaborate with others on Overleaf.
3 videos9 readings6 assignments1 discussion prompt
