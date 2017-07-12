About this Course

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Commonwealth Education Trust

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Your Writing Identity

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 90 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Genre, Form, and Audience

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Structure

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 58 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Editing and Proofreading

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

