Maria Gill
writes full-time in New Zealand and is a qualified teacher and journalist. For eleven years she organised a nationwide writers’ group, and taught a Writing for Children paper at Massey University. Maria has written forty-four books including children’s non-fiction, picture books, short stories, early readers, teaching units, and journalism articles. Five books were shortlisted in national awards, and six were Storylines Notable Books. She has been published with traditional, digital, and educational publishers, and self-publishes as well.