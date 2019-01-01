Profile

    Dr Alex Alexandrou is a freelance academic and has worked extensively in the fields of leadership, policy development and professional learning and development, as an academic and practitioner in both the public and private sectors. Alex has worked extensively with schools and universities. His particular interests and expertise are in educational leadership, educational policy, ethics, and workplace learning representatives. He has worked for Cranfield University, University of Cambridge and the Toulouse Business School; worked with the Mine Action Community, through the United Nations; and been an advisor the European Union’s Social Dialogue Committee for the Postal Sector. His publications include; Human Resource Management in the British Armed Forces (2001), New People Strategies for the British Armed Forces (2002), The Continuing Professional Development of Educators (2005), Partnership out of Conflict (2007), Community out of Partnership (2009), Union Learning Representatives: Challenges and Opportunities (2010) and Teacher Leadership and Professional Development (2013).

    Writing for Young Readers: Opening the Treasure Chest

    Foundations of Teaching for Learning Capstone: The Reflective Practitioner

