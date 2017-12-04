This course is open to learners who have completed all eight courses on the Foundations of Teaching for Learning MOOC. It revisits topics covered and focuses on what it really means to be a reflective practitioner. One of the great paradoxes of learning is that the more you know the more you become aware of what you don’t know... and the more you want to know! This course offers an opportunity to further deepen and broaden your professional expertise. It provides an opportunity to participate in practical tasks and assessments that draw on the knowledge and skills gained in the previous courses.
Commonwealth Education Trust
The Commonwealth Education Trust invests in primary and secondary education and the professional development of teachers throughout their careers. Through education it seeks to enhance the opportunities for children from all walks of life to contribute to the sustainable development of their communities.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and Review phase
Looking back on eight satisfactorily completed courses, what have been the key ideas and highlights of your learning? How much of that learning will have a direct impact on your teaching? On your personal and professional values? On your relationship with colleagues? With children? With parents or other adults?
Practical Task Creation
Lesson plans. Who needs them? Don’t good teachers just teach spontaneously and flexibly in response to their students? Of course many teachers do just that, especially if they have been teaching for a long time. So why engage in the laborious business of creating a lesson plan? Who is it for and what use does it serve?
Evaluation phase
During the courses, much has been said about feedback as a key aspect of learning. As a teacher, or simply as a social being, you have been giving feedback both formally and informally over the course of your life. You have also been on the receiving end of feedback, from family, friends, colleagues, and employers. However, you might not have been given feedback before in a context such as this, from fellow course members, and virtual rather than face to face.
Reflection-on-action phase
In this final week of the Capstone course the focus is on updating and refining lesson plans, finalizing portfolios, looking back on achievements, and giving thought to what may come next.
Very hands-on course, makes you think deep. I enjoyed every moment, especially the support from the educators.
