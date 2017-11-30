By Raju B•
Nov 29, 2017
The course was unique and reflective.
By Susan D•
Dec 6, 2016
One of the most useful courses on reflection and feedback that I have taken yet--Fantastic Course! There is something for everyone from the novice to the experienced teacher and even those simply investigating the field of teaching and learning.
By Mphoentle M•
Dec 5, 2017
Very hands-on course, makes you think deep. I enjoyed every moment, especially the support from the educators.
By Oleg V K•
May 12, 2016
It's very good MOOC for anyone wants to improve teaching and make it better and more sophisticated.
By Juan C D F•
Jun 20, 2017
Amazingly structured
By Jhonatan J A E•
Dec 13, 2016
The course provides a brief revision of the concepts studied during the whole specialization program, adding lectures from new teachers about the competent subjects for the Capstone, and other useful materials in order to complet its assignment. More assignments and materials may improve this Capstone by providing more opportunities to the learner to reinforce her/his learning.
By yamini a•
Dec 5, 2017
I have enjoyed the specialisation through all the courses. It was a great journey. Thanks to the instructors and mentors and all those who worked with me towards the completion of this journey. It was a great learning, and great experience.
By Paola C•
Jun 17, 2016
Too many technical problems and not much about school. teaching, planning and so on.