4.3
stars
14 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

This course is open to learners who have completed all eight courses on the Foundations of Teaching for Learning MOOC. It revisits topics covered and focuses on what it really means to be a reflective practitioner. One of the great paradoxes of learning is that the more you know the more you become aware of what you don’t know... and the more you want to know! This course offers an opportunity to further deepen and broaden your professional expertise. It provides an opportunity to participate in practical tasks and assessments that draw on the knowledge and skills gained in the previous courses.   If you have completed the eight courses, signed up to the Signature track, met all the assessment requirements of the programme and would like to continue to build on your interest and achievements, this course is for you! There is enough challenge and scope for learners who already have teaching experience, but this course is also suitable for less experienced learners who may not have a great deal of teacher education or may not yet hold a teaching qualification. Announcement for US based teachers: Coursera and its partners are proud to offer eligible teachers in the US free Course Certificates for this course and other high-quality teacher professional development courses, through the Connected effort announced by President Obama. To participate in this opportunity, US district leaders simply need to approve Coursera teacher professional development by completing a brief form at: www.coursera.org/tpd. US Teachers interested in this opportunity are also encouraged to follow the link to learn more and www.coursera.org/tpd. Once a district’s form has been verified, the district leader will be notified and teachers in the district will receive access to free verified certificates for Coursera professional development. Coursera and the Commonwealth Education Trust thank educators for the hard work they do every day and hope this opportunity will assist US teachers to continue developing their craft in a meaningful and flexible way....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Foundations of Teaching for Learning Capstone: The Reflective Practitioner

By Raju B

Nov 29, 2017

The course was unique and reflective.

By Susan D

Dec 6, 2016

One of the most useful courses on reflection and feedback that I have taken yet--Fantastic Course! There is something for everyone from the novice to the experienced teacher and even those simply investigating the field of teaching and learning.

By Mphoentle M

Dec 5, 2017

Very hands-on course, makes you think deep. I enjoyed every moment, especially the support from the educators.

By Oleg V K

May 12, 2016

It's very good MOOC for anyone wants to improve teaching and make it better and more sophisticated.

By Juan C D F

Jun 20, 2017

Amazingly structured

By Jhonatan J A E

Dec 13, 2016

The course provides a brief revision of the concepts studied during the whole specialization program, adding lectures from new teachers about the competent subjects for the Capstone, and other useful materials in order to complet its assignment. More assignments and materials may improve this Capstone by providing more opportunities to the learner to reinforce her/his learning.

By yamini a

Dec 5, 2017

I have enjoyed the specialisation through all the courses. It was a great journey. Thanks to the instructors and mentors and all those who worked with me towards the completion of this journey. It was a great learning, and great experience.

By Paola C

Jun 17, 2016

Too many technical problems and not much about school. teaching, planning and so on.

