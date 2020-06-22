About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Music
  • Poetry Writing
  • Art
  • Creativity
Instructor

Offered by

California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction and the Poetic Line

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 20 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Abstraction and Image

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Metaphor and Other Formulas of Difference

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Rhyme

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

