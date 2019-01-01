Douglas Kearney has published six books, most recently,
Buck Studies (Fence Books, 2016), winner of the Theodore Roethke Memorial Poetry Prize, the CLMP Firecracker Award for Poetry, and silver medalist for the California Book Award (Poetry). BOMB says: “[Buck Studies] remaps the 20th century in a project that is both lyrical and epic, personal and historical.” Kearney’s collection of writing on poetics and performativity,
Mess and Mess and (Noemi Press, 2015), was a Small Press Distribution Handpicked Selection that Publisher’s Weekly called “an extraordinary book.” Raised in Altadena, CA, he now lives with his family west of Minneapolis where he is Assistant Professor in the Creative Writing program in the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities.