California Institute of the Arts Logo

California Institute of the Arts

CalArts has earned an international reputation as the leading college of the visual and performing arts in the United States. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, and Theater—CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions.

Courses and Specializations

Building Your Freelancing Career
Building Your Freelancing Career Specialization

Available now

Game Design: Art and Concepts
Game Design: Art and Concepts Specialization

Available now

Graphic Design
Graphic Design Specialization

Available now

UI / UX Design
UI / UX Design Specialization

Available now

Anther Kiley

Anther Kiley

Instructor
Dariush Derakhshani

Dariush Derakhshani

Faculty, Character Animation
School of Film/Video
Douglas Kearney

Douglas Kearney

Assistant Professor
Program in Creative Writing, College of Liberal Arts, University of Minnesota
Fran Krause

Fran Krause

Faculty, Character Animation
School of Film/Video
Gail Swanlund

Gail Swanlund

Faculty in Graphic Design
School of Art
Lorraine Wild

Lorraine Wild

Faculty, Program in Graphic Design
School of Art
Louise Sandhaus

Louise Sandhaus

Faculty, Program in Graphic Design
School of Art
Marc Lowenstein

Marc Lowenstein

Roy E. Disney Family Chair in Musical Composition
Musical Arts / Experimental Pop, School of Music
Michael Worthington

Michael Worthington

Faculty, Program in Graphic Design
School of Art
Randy Nakamura

Randy Nakamura

Adjunct Professor, MFA Design, California College of the Arts
Roman Jaster

Roman Jaster

Visiting Faculty, Program in Graphic Design
School of Art
Tatiana Mulry

Tatiana Mulry

Faculty
Extended Studies
Théotime Vaillant

Théotime Vaillant

Instructor, Experimental Animation
School of Film/Video
Yasmin Khan Gibson

Yasmin Khan Gibson

Program Director, Graphic Design
School of Art
calarts.edu
calarts
calarts
`` calarts
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder