As the final course in the Building Your Freelancing Career specialization, learners will build upon their fundamental skills from courses 1-4 to develop a fully fleshed out business plan, brand and financial model for their real freelancing business, or one they develop just for the purpose of determining whether or not they will be able to launch a new business venture. Once they have developed their plan, they will be able to submit them for peer review and completion of the specialization.
About this Course
Offered by
California Institute of the Arts
CalArts has earned an international reputation as the leading college of the visual and performing arts in the United States. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, and Theater—CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
You've arrived at your capstone project! Hopefully, you have taken the time to work through and consider the lessons from all of the previous courses. This is the moment where you'll pull all of those lessons together to produce a comprehensive business plan.
Course 1 Review - Developing Your Service
Course 2 Review - Finances
Course 3 Review - Style and Presentation
Course 4 Review - Risks
Course 5 - Business Plan Wrap-Up
About the Building Your Freelancing Career Specialization
This specialization allows new and emerging freelancers to gain a deeper understanding of how to design their own freelancing business around their expertise. Learners who complete the specialization will obtain a full understanding of how to define their freelancer identity, develop a business strategy, structure their finances, and ultimately launch their career in a competitive business marketplace as a freelancer.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
I'm a CalArtian (student, faculty, staff, and/or alumnx). How do I take this course for free?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.