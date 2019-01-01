Tatiana Mulry has enjoyed the freedoms and overcome the frustrations of freelancing for over 10 years as a business growth strategy consultant. She currently serves as General Partner of Steamwork Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm investing in companies with connected solutions that impact health, wealth or the earth. She is a pioneer of mobile payments, mobile applications and digital marketing having worked for some of the largest brands in the world. In addition to serving on the faculty at CalArts, she teaches mobile application design at the University of Southern California, serves as the Co-Director for FoundersBoost LA, a pre-accelerator program for high potential startup companies.