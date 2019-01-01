Profile

Tatiana Mulry

Faculty

Bio

Tatiana Mulry has enjoyed the freedoms and overcome the frustrations of freelancing for over 10 years as a business growth strategy consultant. She currently serves as General Partner of Steamwork Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm investing in companies with connected solutions that impact health, wealth or the earth. She is a pioneer of mobile payments, mobile applications and digital marketing having worked for some of the largest brands in the world. In addition to serving on the faculty at CalArts, she teaches mobile application design at the University of Southern California, serves as the Co-Director for FoundersBoost LA, a pre-accelerator program for high potential startup companies.

Courses

Plan a Successful Freelancing Business

Building Your Freelancing Career Capstone

Making Money as a Freelancer

Protect and Grow Your Freelancing Business

Launching Your Freelancing Business

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder