The first course in the Building Your Freelancing Career specialization is focused on freelancers looking to define and solidify their philosophy, values and goals within their future business. Coursework will discuss the importance of understanding their competition and market position in a competitive business landscape, help them define what their unique value is, and how that relates to possible business approaches.
Expertise in the field or area that you wish to freelance in.
California Institute of the Arts
CalArts has earned an international reputation as the leading college of the visual and performing arts in the United States. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, and Theater—CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course & Specialization Overview
This Specialization helps you improve your professional skills as a freelancer, solopreneur, or new business owner. Each course focuses on a new set of skills that build upon previous courses' learnings to strengthen your understanding of the fundamentals of designing and running a freelancing business. Course 1 is all about planning - we will explore your interests, skills, and talents in the context of market conditions and customer needs to design a valuable service offering.
Getting Started with Freelancing
Let's dive into the fundamentals of freelancing as career option, meet some successful entrepreneurs who started freelancing businesses, and examine whether or not freelancing is a fit for your goals.
Designing Your Dream Business
Multi-talented people often want to "boil the ocean" or take on too much when they start freelancing. In this module, you'll consider different freelancing directions and decide which is the best fit for your goals. Let's create a motivating vision of your dream business!
Develop Your Service in Four Steps
Now that you have taken a personal assessment of your interests, and have a vision for your freelancing business, it is time to design the details that will make your service offerings attractive to customers.
What Goes Into a Solid Business Plan
Many businesses fail, partially because they fail to plan. In this module, you'll tackle the challenge of describing your business in a business plan and deepen your learning by critiquing your peers' business plans.
Lectures rendered logically. Easy to follow and learn the steps. Appreciations
I've learned those concepts of planning successful business in this course that I had never imagined. And those concepts are really working for me.
I was researching about how to put my skills in practice as freelancer, so this course came in very handy. Hope to continue exploring this.
About the Building Your Freelancing Career Specialization
This specialization allows new and emerging freelancers to gain a deeper understanding of how to design their own freelancing business around their expertise. Learners who complete the specialization will obtain a full understanding of how to define their freelancer identity, develop a business strategy, structure their finances, and ultimately launch their career in a competitive business marketplace as a freelancer.
