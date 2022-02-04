About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Building Your Freelancing Career Specialization
Beginner Level

Expertise in the field or area that you wish to freelance in.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Course 1 of 5 in the
Building Your Freelancing Career Specialization
Beginner Level

Expertise in the field or area that you wish to freelance in.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course & Specialization Overview

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 6 readings
1 hour to complete

Getting Started with Freelancing

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Designing Your Dream Business

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Develop Your Service in Four Steps

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

What Goes Into a Solid Business Plan

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 13 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

