The first course in the Building Your Freelancing Career specialization is focused on freelancers looking to define and solidify their philosophy, values and goals within their future business. Coursework will discuss the importance of understanding their competition and market position in a competitive business landscape, help them define what their unique value is, and how that relates to possible business approaches. CalArtians who do not see a "Sponsored by CalArts" notice when enrolling are encouraged to access this course and the specialization by joining through the Coursera for CalArts program linked in the course/specialization FAQ....

AK

Mar 6, 2022

I've learned those concepts of planning successful business in this course that I had never imagined. And those concepts are really working for me.

PF

May 10, 2022

I was researching about how to put my skills in practice as freelancer, so this course came in very handy.\n\nHope to continue exploring this.

By Deleted A

Jan 13, 2022

T​hank you so much for creating this wonderful course. It was definitely an eye-opener for me. The course provided clear concise and definitive guidance about planning and developing a strategy. It was truly a great experience overall. Thank you.

By aisha k

Mar 6, 2022

I've learned those concepts of planning successful business in this course that I had never imagined. And those concepts are really working for me.

By Pablo F

May 11, 2022

I was researching about how to put my skills in practice as freelancer, so this course came in very handy.

Hope to continue exploring this.

By Sundar R

Feb 5, 2022

Lectures rendered logically. Easy to follow and learn the steps. Appreciations

By SEBASTIEN P

Apr 10, 2022

It is very useful and incredible to build business skills

By Ahsan K

Apr 4, 2022

vvery

By Saint b

Jan 15, 2022

Ok

