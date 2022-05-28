The fourth course in the Building Your Freelancing Career specialization includes an overview of laws surrounding freelance work and how to navigate them, how to prepare for taxes, intellectual property considerations, and how to protect one's work through legally sound contracts and agreements.
California Institute of the Arts
CalArts has earned an international reputation as the leading college of the visual and performing arts in the United States. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, and Theater—CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
In this section you'll review an overview of the course and student expectations. You'll also hear from experienced freelancers in our community about the practical ways they protect and grow their businesses.
How to get and stay in business
Explore the path to becoming an official business and avoid risk so that you stay in business.
Client Contract Management
Setting and keeping expectations with clients starts with clear, clean, signed contracts.
Managing a Team
When you have too much work to do, and you've automated everything you can, you'll need to consider expanding your team. Here's how to hire, manage and fire wisely.
What about benefits and taxes?
One of the most important issues holding people back from starting a full-time freelancing career is that benefits are typically tied to employment. Learn how you can create benefits for yourself as a freelancer. We'll also explain how to explore and comply with your tax obligations.
About the Building Your Freelancing Career Specialization
This specialization allows new and emerging freelancers to gain a deeper understanding of how to design their own freelancing business around their expertise. Learners who complete the specialization will obtain a full understanding of how to define their freelancer identity, develop a business strategy, structure their finances, and ultimately launch their career in a competitive business marketplace as a freelancer.
Frequently Asked Questions
