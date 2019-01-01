Learner Reviews & Feedback for Protect and Grow Your Freelancing Business by California Institute of the Arts
About the Course
The fourth course in the Building Your Freelancing Career specialization includes an overview of laws surrounding freelance work and how to navigate them, how to prepare for taxes, intellectual property considerations, and how to protect one's work through legally sound contracts and agreements.
CalArtians who do not see a "Sponsored by CalArts" notice when enrolling are encouraged to access this course and the specialization by joining through the Coursera for CalArts program linked in the course/specialization FAQ....