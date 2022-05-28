About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Building Your Freelancing Career Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 6 readings
2 hours to complete

Your brand promise

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Customer Journey

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Automate everything

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

You can always get better as a freelancer

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

