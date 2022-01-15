The second course in the Building Your Freelancing Career specialization is aimed at freelancers looking to integrate financial analysis and strategy into their business. Learners will discover and apply accounting best practices through creating a budget and financial plan and using it to set financial goals with rates and prices backed up by their own research.
About this Course
California Institute of the Arts
CalArts has earned an international reputation as the leading college of the visual and performing arts in the United States. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, and Theater—CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
In this section, you'll review the course introduction and student expectations. You'll also get to know some of the successful freelancers in our community and hear practical advice about how they handle financial decisions. Lastly, you'll have the opportunity to have a meet and greet with your peers.
Personal and Business Finances
In this section, we'll dig into key financial concepts that will create a solid foundation for a successful freelance career. You'll explore the factors to consider when transitioning from a job to a freelance career, how to set up healthy habits for personal and business financial management, and how to plan for your future.
Making and Managing Money in Your Business
In this section, you'll consider how to price your offerings, how to forecast the number of sales you'll need, and how to consider all the costs that go into running a business. These factors will help you consider many options and choose a business model that fits your goals for your financial future as a freelancer.
How are you doing?
How will you get the help you need to run a freelancing business? In this section, you'll learn the importance of key business advisors and professional tools to manage your finances. You'll also learn how to look at your financial reports so that you can understand the financial aspects of your business.
Making Financial Decisions
In managing a business, you'll need to make many important decisions that will have a financial impact. It is important to track and interpret information to help you make wise decisions, and know when to consult with experts to help you plan and stay on track.
About the Building Your Freelancing Career Specialization
This specialization allows new and emerging freelancers to gain a deeper understanding of how to design their own freelancing business around their expertise. Learners who complete the specialization will obtain a full understanding of how to define their freelancer identity, develop a business strategy, structure their finances, and ultimately launch their career in a competitive business marketplace as a freelancer.
