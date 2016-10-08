About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Graphic Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Make informed design choices using image-based research

  • Create ranges of representation using images

  • Compose spreads for your own book

  • Design a book with your own images

Skills you will gain

  • Adobe Indesign
  • Art
  • Creativity
  • Graphics
Course 3 of 5 in the
Graphic Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Image-based Research

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 18 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Making Images

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Composition is Relational

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Designing a Book with Your Images

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 53 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz

About the Graphic Design Specialization

Graphic Design

