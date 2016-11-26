About this Course

59,738 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Graphic Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn about the history of graphic design

  • Understand the emergence of design as a recognized practice

  • Learn about graphic design radicalism in late 1950s to early 1970s

  • Make informed design choices

Skills you will gain

  • Art History
  • History
  • Graphic Arts
  • Graphic Design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Graphic Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(10,713 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Early Mass Marketing

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 52 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Bauhaus

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Modernism in America

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Graphic Design Radicalism

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 59 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM IDEAS FROM THE HISTORY OF GRAPHIC DESIGN

View all reviews

About the Graphic Design Specialization

Graphic Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder