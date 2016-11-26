This condensed survey course focuses on four key periods or themes from the history of design in the West. Together we’ll trace the emergence of design as a recognized practice, why things look the way they do, and how designers approached specific design problems in their work.
Learn about the history of graphic design
Understand the emergence of design as a recognized practice
Learn about graphic design radicalism in late 1950s to early 1970s
Make informed design choices
CalArts has earned an international reputation as the leading college of the visual and performing arts in the United States. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, and Theater—CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions.
Early Mass Marketing
This week we are going to take a look at the effects of industrialization in the late 19th century, and how goods were produced, sold, and marketed.
The Bauhaus
This week, we'll look at how the work and teachings of The Bauhaus (1919-1933), and how design emerged as a recognized practice.
Modernism in America
Modernism in mid-century America through the eyes of four key designers.
Graphic Design Radicalism
Design practice in the late 1950s to early 1970s was new, radical and divergent. To show you just how varied it was, we’ll look at the work of four key players/movements.
I really enjoyed this course. The lectures were interesting and I have a better understanding of design styles and their influences. I enjoyed completing the assignments too. Thank you!
I love the materials and how they are structured along with the quizzes and the assignments. They really help students to grasp the concepts of design history and design studies.
Its been a great course, many info and points that are fantastic in the learning or adding new knowledge always. I will always recommend this course for those who want to know more and learn design.
The content of the course is very interesting, it helps you understand the evolution of image making processes and its cultural influence. Ps: The audio of the videos was a little bit low.
Graphic design is all around us, in a myriad of forms, both on screen and in print, yet it is always made up of images and words to create a communication goal. This four-course sequence exposes students to the fundamental skills required to make sophisticated graphic design: process, historical context, and communication through image-making and typography. The sequence is completed by a capstone project that applies the skills of each course and peer feedback in a finished branding project suitable for a professional portfolio.
