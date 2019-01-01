Profile

Lorraine Wild

Faculty, Program in Graphic Design

Bio

Lorraine Wild is a graphic designer in Los Angeles and current faculty in the Graphic Design Program at CalArts. Her design firm, Green Dragon Office, focuses on collaborative work with artists, architects, curators, editors and publishers. In addition, she serves as the Creative Design Consultant to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, consulting on publications, exhibitions, and design for public outreach. In 2006, Wild received the most prestigious award in the U.S. for graphic design: the Gold Medal of the AIGA. She has also received numerous awards from the New York Art Director’s Club, American Center for Design, the American Institute of Architects, the AAM, and the American Association of University Publishers. Wild’s award-winning books have been included in AIGA’s selective "50 Books/50 Covers" competition over 25 times. Recent projects include the design of books and exhibition catalogues for the Museum of Modern Art, the New Museum, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam. She is a graduate of the Cranbrook Academy of Art and the Yale School of Art.

Courses

Ideas from the History of Graphic Design

