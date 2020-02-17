Graphic design is telling a story by using both images and text. With that definition in mind, this course will focus on the textual elements of graphic design. From the history of typography, the difference between type, fonts and text as well as exposure to typography spacing, students will learn the value of selecting the best kind of type and combinations of fonts to get their message across in a visually pleasing manner.
This course is part of the Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers Specialization
About this Course
professionals who want to learn more about graphic design
Appreciate the history and future of typography as an artform.
Compare and contrast the similarities and nuances between the concepts of typography, fonts and text.
Work with the various aspects of spacing type, includingleading, kerning and tracking.
- Color Theory
- online design
- textual elements
- Graphic Design
- Print Design
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
History of Typography
This module will cover the history of typography, baseline basics and the anatomy of a typeface.
Typography, Fonts and Text
This module will cover the two main types of fonts and font pairings and hierarchy.
Typography Spacing & Sizing
This module will cover typographical spacing and sizing, as well as the concepts of alignment, leading, tracking and kerning.
Design Programs and User Experience
This module will review using type in various computer design programs. You will also get a chance to practice your skills in designing a brochure or postcard, focusing on the use of type in your design.
Reviews
One of the best. Very informative, learned many new things. Miss Lori Poole is such an amazing tutor, I've enjoyed her classes very much.
I now know how to work with text much more effectively.
Wonderful, can't say how important and resourceful this course is. I will forever refreshing this course through my carrier. Love you Lori, you are my best Graphic Design mentor.
A lot of fun! Learned the anatomy of typography, as well as the optimal combination of different fonts according to the purpose of my design.
In this hands-on specialization, you will explore basic graphic design elements, color theory, images, publication design and techniques for creating effective layouts. You will also learn about typography, the creative process, the importance of brainstorming, and how to discuss and critique design in a professional setting. Page layout software and online sites will be used to incorporate and manipulate text, color, photographs and images.
