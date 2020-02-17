About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers Specialization
Beginner Level

professionals who want to learn more about graphic design

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Appreciate the history and future of typography as an artform.

  • Compare and contrast the similarities and nuances between the concepts of typography, fonts and text.

  • Work with the various aspects of spacing type, includingleading, kerning and tracking.

Skills you will gain

  • Color Theory
  • online design
  • textual elements
  • Graphic Design
  • Print Design
Course 3 of 4 in the
Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers Specialization
Beginner Level

professionals who want to learn more about graphic design

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

History of Typography

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Typography, Fonts and Text

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading
Week 3
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Typography Spacing & Sizing

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 4
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Design Programs and User Experience

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TEXTUAL ELEMENTS OF DESIGN: FONTS, TYPOGRAPHY, AND SPACING

About the Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers Specialization

Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers

