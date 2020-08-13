About this Course

8,872 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Outcome 1: Relate how to best work with graphic designers, printers and web designers.

  • Outcome 2: Explore the printing elements of graphic design.

  • Outcome 3: Examine the online elements of graphic design.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

More on Textual Elements, Color and Fixing Design Issues

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Printing Elements of Graphic Design

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Online Elements of Graphic Design

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PRINT AND DIGITAL ELEMENTS OF DESIGN: BRANDING AND USER EXPERIENCE

View all reviews

About the Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers Specialization

Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder