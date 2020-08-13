Graphic design projects can be delivered in either a printed format or a digital format, or both. This course will look at how to work with creative professionals to get the ideal usage out of a design to use in print medium such as logos, brochures and larger printed projects that will also carry over as seamlessly as possible into the digital realm of websites and social media. We will also cover the user experience and how to keep the end result in mind when working on creative endeavors.
Outcome 1: Relate how to best work with graphic designers, printers and web designers.
Outcome 2: Explore the printing elements of graphic design.
Outcome 3: Examine the online elements of graphic design.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
More on Textual Elements, Color and Fixing Design Issues
This module will build on textual and color elements, as well as tips on fixing design issues.
Printing Elements of Graphic Design
This module will cover printing terms and paper options, as well as print-specific features in computer design programs.
Online Elements of Graphic Design
This module will look at online elements of graphic design such as designing for online mediums and converting image sizes for use on websites.
I really enjoyed the discussions and the activities. I learned a lot, and I hope I can take another course next time.
good study material but the explanations are a bit non understandable at times.
This was such an amazing course. The information is well laid out and well presented. The knowledge gained is very relevant to real life application and can be used immediately!
I learned more about thic specialization and this course help me to know more
In this hands-on specialization, you will explore basic graphic design elements, color theory, images, publication design and techniques for creating effective layouts. You will also learn about typography, the creative process, the importance of brainstorming, and how to discuss and critique design in a professional setting. Page layout software and online sites will be used to incorporate and manipulate text, color, photographs and images.
