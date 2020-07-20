AV
Nov 18, 2020
Thank you so much\n\nUniversity of Colorado Boulder and Miss Lori Poole, for teaching such an amazing course!\n\nThis course helped me to step-up in my skill to grow up a career in Graphic Designing.
LM
Nov 15, 2020
This was such an amazing course. The information is well laid out and well presented. The knowledge gained is very relevant to real life application and can be used immediately!
By Debanick G•
Jul 20, 2020
I had a great experience through the learning process and the things a non-designer and a beginner must remember before getting into the world of graphic design and research. UC Boulder is a highly reputed public university, and I'd thank Coursera, UC Online, and Dr. Lori Poole for bringing this together.
By Tanya P•
Feb 18, 2020
I really enjoyed the website design activity and theory behind it. Really useful as an eLearning designer/developer.
By Bhaskar G•
May 24, 2020
It was a great course.A learned a lot from this.Really grateful to my teacher.
By Kamen P•
Aug 17, 2020
Great content for beginners
By Prashant B•
Jun 12, 2020
I found the course useful and helpful in several ways. Very often I would choose fonts and colours in design work without paying much attention to finer details or knowing that there is an established body of knowledge behind them too. This course helped me to change that. Going forward, I will be using the fundamentals of colour theory, typography and the 4 design principles in everything I design for work or for personal use. I definitely think it is a good intro course into the world of graphic design and design elements.
By Korinne T•
Oct 26, 2020
Such a wonderful course that teaches you the foundations of design and how to navigate the design experience. I truly recommend this course to anybody who wants to become a digital designer or any individual who wants to up their skills. This course has given me an opportunity to learn and enjoy graphic design in an immersive and well-though of experience. Thank you Dr. Poole and to the rest of the team at University of Colorado Boulder for this course!
By designeraj•
Dec 14, 2021
Absolutely loved this course. It was a great experience. The speakers were good designers who shared their vision from beginning to end. I do it just for a few weeks, and I am happy to receive my certificate. I will recommend who wants to learn Graphic Designer to once get into this course. Thank you, University of Colorado Boulder!
By Aishwarya V•
Nov 19, 2020
By Lisa M•
Nov 16, 2020
By Justin W S•
Jul 24, 2021
This course was excellent to learn more about the basic elements and principles of the design in printing images, and other process for branding purposes.
By RISHU R•
May 6, 2020
Very Nice Course. Madam has taken very patiently and explained very well. It is very good to learn about Graphics from Madam
By Melchizedec T•
Feb 22, 2021
It is easy to learn and it was a good experience learning this skills. I will apply it in my future career or job. Thankyou
By SERGIO C E•
Oct 15, 2021
It's an excellent course! Highly recommended for those who want to venture into the fascinating world of Graphic Design.
By Joyce V V•
Feb 20, 2021
I really enjoyed the discussions and the activities. I learned a lot, and I hope I can take another course next time.
By Anthea G•
Oct 6, 2020
This course opened my eyes to the Graphic Design World. It was a great experience. Wonderful.
By Aaron C D•
Feb 17, 2021
The lessons are verry easy to digest and the professor explained everything clearly.
By Ameen A A•
Aug 23, 2019
I learned more about thic specialization and this course help me to know more
By Micah S C•
Feb 9, 2021
I enjoyed taking the course and I really learned a lot. Thanks!
By Fatema D•
Aug 4, 2020
Very convenient and friendly. Had a great time learning!
By Sofía V d l T A L•
Oct 25, 2020
This course is very well made! Great lessons!
By Richell M B•
Feb 13, 2021
Learning with this online course was great!
By Kuzboyeva U•
Dec 20, 2020
i want to say thanks to Miss Lori Peel
By Varrian G M•
Feb 15, 2021
Thankyou for the wonderful Experience
By JOSE P•
Aug 5, 2021
gratamente agradecido
By Jayaseelan R•
Sep 29, 2020
Thanks for the Course