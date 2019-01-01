Profile

Lori Poole

Instructor

Instructor Lori Poole earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations and journalism from Auburn University where she also obtained a master’s degree with a focus on organizational communication. While working full-time in the corporate arena, she earned another bachelor’s degree in art studio with concentrations in graphic design and photography. In addition to the educational arena, Poole has experience with editorial, corporate, and non-profit communication. She started her career in the journalism field at Southern Living magazine, developing numerous monthly publications and other editorial assignments, in addition to website development. She has also worked as a writer and designer in the non-profit sector. Poole also worked as a creative manager, overseeing a team of writers and designers develop and complete company-wide projects and advertising campaigns for a large regional financial institution.

Basic Elements of Design: Design Principles and Software Overview

Textual Elements of Design: Fonts, Typography, and Spacing

Graphic Elements of Design: Color Theory and Image Formats

Print and Digital Elements of Design: Branding and User Experience

