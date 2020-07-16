Designing for an organization, while requiring technical skill, is not just about knowing how to use a pagination program such as InDesign or manipulate photos using Photoshop. A designer is a visual storyteller, a person who pairs words with images and typography to best convey information to an audience. Good design evokes emotion and presents the news of the day with clarity and the proper tone. A business card, brochure, or website that has good design provides content that is more inviting, more easily comprehensible and is faster to process. Design isn’t about “making it look pretty,” it’s also about content, layout and audience analysis.
This course is part of the Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
none
What you will learn
Recognize ways to work with graphic designers and other creative professionals.
Understand the history and design process of the graphic design profession.
Compare the concepts of balance, proximity, alignment, repetition, contrast and space.
Discover the use of white space to develop shape, form, and structure in graphic projects.
Skills you will gain
- Color Theory
- online design
- textual elements
- Graphic Design
- Print Design
none
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is Graphic Design?
This module will cover the history of graphic design, uncover what graphic designers do and review the design process.
Elements of Design
This module will introduce the design principles of balance, alignment, proximity, space, repetition and contrast.
Basic Concepts of Design
This module will go over the expectations of projects in this specialization, how to apply the design principles to the projects, and software needed to product course projects.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.04%
- 4 stars17.94%
- 3 stars2.56%
- 2 stars1.09%
- 1 star1.34%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BASIC ELEMENTS OF DESIGN: DESIGN PRINCIPLES AND SOFTWARE OVERVIEW
This has been a wonderful opportunity and journey, one of learning how to tap into innate skills of creativity, inspiration and penmanship. Thank you.
It was an amazing course, because it help me to improve my design abilities and I can understand that to much is not the best every time
This course was amazing.It helps me a lot.I have learnd about Design Principle and How to play with your Creativeness.Thanks Instrutor & team.Have a wonderful journey.
Thank you for making such a good online course. Designing is my hobby, I didn't know what's behind the good, simple and eye-catchy designs, but I know some of the basic principles know. Thanks.
About the Graphic Design Elements for Non-Designers Specialization
In this hands-on specialization, you will explore basic graphic design elements, color theory, images, publication design and techniques for creating effective layouts. You will also learn about typography, the creative process, the importance of brainstorming, and how to discuss and critique design in a professional setting. Page layout software and online sites will be used to incorporate and manipulate text, color, photographs and images.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.