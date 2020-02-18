O
Aug 21, 2020
Thank you for making such a good online course. Designing is my hobby, I didn't know what's behind the good, simple and eye-catchy designs, but I know some of the basic principles know. Thanks.
LP
Oct 18, 2020
It is really full of knowledge that they shared and lots of articles that contain relevant topics that help me to add my knowledge and wisdom about design. Thank you DOST! Thank you, Coursera!
By Tanya P•
Feb 18, 2020
This was really useful to give a general overview and helped me understand some of the theory behind design.
By Arman H J•
Jul 17, 2020
This course was amazing.It helps me a lot.I have learnd about Design Principle and How to play with your Creativeness.Thanks Instrutor & team.Have a wonderful journey.
By Ma D J P•
Oct 28, 2020
This course helped me understand more about design. It really helped me. I love the idea of peer evaluation in this course. You must enroll in this course if you want to start a new skill! :)
By Maria I F•
Jun 15, 2020
This course was great. I learned many things on how to properly use design principles to convey meaning and have things looking good. Thank you very much to the instructor and the team.
By Anthony A•
Jul 11, 2020
I had a very good time learning and practicing the design principles through the assignments and peer group assessment. Over all it was a great time of learning. Thank you so much.
By Astrid I T B•
Mar 16, 2020
It was an amazing course, because it help me to improve my design abilities and I can understand that to much is not the best every time
By Deleted A•
Mar 20, 2021
The lectures were informative and well presented. However, I was very disappointed in how basic and short the lectures were. This is a very expensive way to learn something one could research on their own.
If you need the credits/certificate then it is probably worth it. (Note: could be finished in one month if you have the time.)
By Marwa E O•
Mar 18, 2020
wasn't very helpful , could be better
By Louigie P•
Oct 19, 2020
It is really full of knowledge that they shared and lots of articles that contain relevant topics that help me to add my knowledge and wisdom about design. Thank you DOST! Thank you, Coursera!
By Roosevelt R A•
Dec 12, 2019
Muy agradecido de poder realizar este curso, la información y las actividades que se realizan son indispensables para conocer y practicar los principios del diseño gráfico.
By CLEMENTINA E•
May 20, 2020
This course is very good to understand basic principles of design. You will get basic skills to observe materials that come to your hands.
By michele t p•
Dec 23, 2019
My only question is about receiving your transcripts. All your words do not exist in the notes captions.
Otherwise, I'm enjoying
By Juan V•
Dec 25, 2020
Taught me a lot of basics I was looking for. It was easy to understand and learn, the quiz process is simple and you have to learn everything in the quiz to be able to pass it. I'm not a big fan of a peer review for the final assignment though. That would be my only con, this is no fault of the professor's though, she was really good and explained things well. I just wish a professor was grading the final assignment as opposed to getting an average grade from other students who are also trying to learn.
By Lauren T•
Sep 25, 2020
I like the course and presentation. I appreciate the mix of reading and video. The material was a little basic for me, but I assume that's the point with Basic Elements of Design. Lori is a great teacher, and the lessons were well-rounded and efficient.
By Yousuf•
Sep 14, 2020
Good course but it all theoretical and that will make you with lack of skills after you complete it, in my opinion it's really not that good, I hoped that if we make design step by step and not like the way in this course who's the first guy ... and what the definition of ... .
By Seikh A•
Jan 19, 2021
It's brilliant how each course in this specialization is designed. Short, Clear and Super helpful for learning. If you're a beginner designer, I highly recommend you to take this specialization. Because theory is a pillar of any field. Many institutes might teach you computer applications but won't give you the knowledge from theoretical perspective; which is so important to be a master in this field.
By Drew C•
Dec 6, 2021
I can't recommend this course enough! I already have a fine art degree so in all honesty I wasn't expecting to learn much from these courses. However, I have learned so much because of Dr. Poole. She is a wonderful teacher and a very likeable person. So if you have any doubts about this course I say take this as a sign that you don't need to.
By designeraj•
Dec 14, 2021
Absolutely loved this course. It was a great experience. The speakers were good designers who shared their vision from beginning to end. I do it just for a few weeks, and I am happy to receive my certificate. I will recommend who wants to learn Graphic Designer to once get into this course. Thank you, University of Colorado Boulder!
By Tricia A C C•
Jan 2, 2021
This course was the introduction to understanding graphics design for non-designers that I've been searching for. It has a great set of content and goes straight the the point. The process worksheet is also very helpful. I have already recommended this course to others and I'm looking forward to doing the other in the specialization.
By Korinne T•
Sep 20, 2020
This course has helped me learn the basics of design. Even if I have a background when it comes to editing and layouting, the course has given me the opportunity to learn a great deal of what's the proper tool and proper design terminologies. Thank you, Coursera and University of Colorado Boulder and Dr. Poole!
By Ivan M M•
Nov 22, 2020
This is a course that is worth spending every minute, I appreciated the clearness and conciseness of Lori Poole to communicate, she is amazing at it. For those like me that don't have a formal background in graphic design but appreciate the area I highly recommend this MOOC I'm sure you'll have a great time.
By Shaikh M P•
Nov 2, 2020
Amazingly informative course. Really liked the presentation by Lori. Enjoyed every part of it. Looking forward to complete rest of my courses. And yes, it is a must do course for newbies like me but the people who are in intermediate level can find this important too.
By Socorro L A•
Nov 2, 2020
This course really helps understand the basic element of design. It helps realized what I've been doing wrong in some basic things especially when posting on social media. Really great course, easy to understand and to follow instructions. Thank you very much.
By Валерия И•
Oct 5, 2020
Good cource for the very beginners in desing, that helps to start to look on images throuh the different prism. Mostly connected to graphical design, but can be useful for everyone, who's only doing their 1st steps in the new field.
By Aysenur Y•
Sep 15, 2021
A very short intro course for those who want to start to learn about design. You can easily complete it within a few days. The videos were a bit too short and basic but I found them engaging nonetheless.